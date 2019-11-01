TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 2 percent over previous month reduces trade stocks for BS VI Transition

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:41 IST

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 323,368 units in October 2019 as against sales of 398,427 units in the month of October 2018.
The company has seen an uptrend in October sales and has significantly rationalised BS IV stocks for the transition to BS VI.
Two-Wheeler
Total two-wheeler registered sales of 308,161 units in October 2019 as against sales of 384,307 units in the month of October 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 252,684 units in October 2019 as against sales of 338,988 units in the month of October 2018.
Total Motorcycle registered sales of 125,660 units in October 2019 as against sales of 150,429 units in October 2018. Total Scooter sales of the Company registered 121,437 units in October 2019 as against sales of 151,040 units in October 2018.
Exports
The Company's total exports grew by 20 per cent increasing from 57,926 units in October 2018 to 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 per cent increasing from 45,319 units in October 2018 to 55,477 units in October 2019.
Three-Wheeler
Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 8 per cent increasing from 14,120 units in October 2018 to 15,207 units registered in October 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

