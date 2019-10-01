TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 9 per cent in September 2019 over August 2019

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:16 IST

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018.
Planned rationalisation of BS IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between September 2018 and September 2019.
Two-Wheeler
Total two-wheeler registered sales of 300,909 units in September 2019 as against sales of 410,657 units in the month of September 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 243,163 units in September 2019 as against sales of 361,097 units in the month of September 2018.
Motorcycle registered sales of 123,921 units in September 2019 as against sales of 166,489 units in September 2018. Scooter sales of the Company registered 118,687 units in September 2019 as against sales of 142,523 units in September 2018.
Exports
The Company's total exports grew by 17 per cent increasing from 61,192 units in September 2018 to 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 17 per cent increasing from 49,560 units in September 2018 to 57,746 units in September 2019.
Three-Wheeler
Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 13 per cent increasing from 13,282 units in September 2018 to 15,003 units registered in September 2019.
Second Quarter Sales Performance
During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler posted sales of 8.42 lakh units as against sales of 10.49 lakh units in the second quarter of the previous year.
Sales of three-wheeler of the Company grew by 9 per cent increasing from 0.40 lakh units in the second quarter of the previous year to 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Times Power Icon Awards Honour Industry Veterans for Exceptional...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading lights of the industry were recognised and honoured at 'Times Power Icon Awards' for their exemplary contribution to the growth of Indian economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:17 IST

KVIC celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with Laadlee and more

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari launched Ladlee, Oxo Biodegradable sanitary pads manufactured by Deepanjan Charitable Trust, an NGO engaged in women's awareness and actively working towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in partnership with Khadi and Village Industries

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Schneider Electric provides centralised monitoring, to USD 60...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation today announced that it has partnered with Lohia Global: DesignCo enterprise, to upgrade the handicraft exporter's electrical infrastructure and enhance operational eff

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:10 IST

Celebrate this Festive Season at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort...

Male [Maldives] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives welcome an array of festivities inspired by its natural surroundings to create a unique celebratory backdrop beyond paradise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies,...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Advancells and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad announced a research partnership and an exclusive license agreement to promote industry-academia exchange between the two entities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Tulip Infratech launches Luxury Project 'Tulip Leaf' at SPR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tulip Infratech- one of the leading real estate development organizations in NCR Gurgaon announced the launch of it's another luxury project 'Tulip Leaf'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Arm Treasure Data introduces Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts...

Cambridge [United Kingdom]/Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Arm® Treasure Data™ announced today new product capabilities and features for its Customer Data Platform (CDP), including Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts; each helps speed business results customers

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:09 IST

CCI approves acquisition of 55.2 pc shareholding in GMR Airports

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a shareholding in GMR Airports by TRIL Urban Transport, Valkyrie Investment and Solis Capital (Singapore), according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:03 IST

Marico expects recovery in sentiment due to good monsoons,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico said on Tuesday that demand and consumer sentiments for its products weakened progressively during the quarter of July to September quarter, which manifested in slowing category growths.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:30 IST

Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India launches 'Men of Platinum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for a new definition of masculinity has never been felt more before.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:27 IST

Gross GST revenue in September totals Rs 91,916 crore

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 91,916 crore in September, 2.67 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the government said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:13 IST

RBI quells rumours on banking system, says no need for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday sought to quell rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors.

Read More
iocl