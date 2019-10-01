TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 9 per cent in September 2019 over August 2019

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:09 IST

CCI approves acquisition of 55.2 pc shareholding in GMR Airports

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a shareholding in GMR Airports by TRIL Urban Transport, Valkyrie Investment and Solis Capital (Singapore), according to an official statement released on Tuesday.