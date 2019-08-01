TVS Motor company registers sales of 2,79,465 units in July 2019

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:01 IST

Slump in auto sector pulls down Mahindra Logistics profit by 24 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An unprecedented slowdown in the automotive sector pulled down Mahindra Logistics profit after tax to Rs 19 crore in the first fiscal quarter, 24 per cent lower from Rs 24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.