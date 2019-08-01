TVS Motor company registers sales of 2,79,465 units in July 2019

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor company registered sales of 2,79,465 units in July 2019 as against 3,21,179 units in the month of July 2018.
Two-Wheeler
Total two-wheeler registered sales of 2,65,679 units in July 2019 as against sales of 3,07,856 units in the month of July 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 208,489 units in July 2019 as against sales of 2,47,382 units in the month of July 2018.
Motorcycle registered sales of 1,08,210 units in July 2019 as against sales of 1,21,434 units in July 2018. Scooter sales of the company registered 1,05,199 units in July 2019 as against sales of 118,996 units in July 2018.
Exports
The company's total exports registered sales of 69,994 units registered in the month of July 2019 as against sales of 72,242 units in July 2018. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 57,190 units in July 2019 as against 60,474 units in July 2018.
Three-Wheeler
Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 3 per cent increase from 13,323 units in July 2018 to 13,786 units registered in July 2019.
