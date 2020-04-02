TVS Motor Company successfully completes BS-VI transition, impact of March numbers due to COVID-19

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Apr 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 144,739 units in March 2020 as against 325,323 units in March 2019.

There has been a huge impact on the company's production and sales this month because of COVID-19 lockdown across the country. TVS Motor Company launched attractive and feature rich BS-VI versions of its entire portfolio.

These have been well received and there are adequate stocks already in the market when it reopens. International market demand was also good for both two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories.

However, due to the lockdown, there was a significant loss in production, and also vehicle stock in the factory for both domestic and international markets, which could not be dispatched.

TVS Motor Company started the transition to BS-VI in Q3 of FY 19-20 and this effective planning helped the company in complete readiness of BS-VI vehicle supplies in Q4.

The company including its dealers has almost entirely retailed all BS-IV vehicles and the company is fully gearing up for focus on its BS-VI range once the market opens.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 133,988 units in March 2020 as against 310,885 units in March 2019. Domestic two-wheelers recorded sales of 94,103 units in March 2020 as against 247,694 units in March 2019.

Motorcycles registered sales of 66,673 units in March 2020 as against sales of 141,086 units in March 2019. Scooter sales of the company registered 34,191 units in March 2020 as against sales of 98,477 units in March 2019.

Exports

The company's total exports registered sales of 50,197 units in the month of March 2020 as against sales of 76,405 units in March 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 39,885 units in March 2020 as against sales of 63,191 units in March 2019.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 10,751 units in March 2020 as against sales of 14,438 units in March 2019.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance

During the fourth quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler registered sales to 5.90 lakh units as against 8.66 lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 3 per cent from 0.41 lakh units in the fourth quarter of the previous year to 0.43 lakh units in the fourth quarter of the current year.

Full Year Sales Performance

During the financial year 2019-20, two-wheeler sales of the company registered 30.89 lakh units as against sales of 37.57 lakh units in the financial year 2018-19. Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 11 per cent from 1.56 lakh units in the financial year 2018-19 to 1.74 lakh units in the financial year 2019-20.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

