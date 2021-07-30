TVS Motor Company's revenue at Rs. 3,934 Crores in Q1 FY22

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of Rs 3,934 Crores for the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 1,432 Crores reported in the quarter ended June 2020.

The Company reported EBITDA of Rs. 274 Crores for the first quarter of 2021-22 as against negative EBITDA of Rs. 49 Crores in first quarter of 2020-21. Company's EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 7.0 per cent as against negative margin of 3.4 per cent reported in first quarter of 2020-21.

The reduction in Revenue & EBITDA from the preceding quarter is mainly on account of lockdowns in key markets. With the gradual opening of markets, the Company is optimistic about the domestic & international demand coming back to normalcy.

The Company reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) before exceptional items of Rs 102 Crores in the first quarter of 2021-22 as against loss of Rs. 190 Crores in the first quarter of 2020-21. During the quarter, Company incurred Rs 30 Crores towards COVID-19 related expenses and the same is shown as an exceptional item. During the current quarter, the Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 53 Crores as against loss of Rs 139 Crores during first quarter of 2020-21.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered 6.58 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021 as against 2.67 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2020. Motorcycle sales registered 4.05 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021 as against 1.19 Lakh units in quarter ended June 2020.



Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2021 is 1.40 Lakh units against the sales of 0.82 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2020-21. The Company recorded highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter at 2.90 Lakh units as against 0.70 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2020. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.39 Lakh units as against 0.12 Lakh units during first quarter of 2020-21.

