TVS Motor expands presence in Colombia, appoints Autotecnica Colombiana as new distributor

Bogota [Colombia], September 18 (ANI): Two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has signed a new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS, a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia.



Autotec SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets.



It will provide support with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management besides providing the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a dedicated training centre.

R Dilip, Executive Vice President for international business at TVS Motor, said the association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions for customers. "It also demonstrates our commitment to fulfill the diverse requirements of Colombian customers," he said in a statement.

The company will introduce new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers. (ANI)

