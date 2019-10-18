TVS Motor Q2 profit jumps 20 per cent at Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company's overall two-wheeler sales including exports was 8.42 lakhs units during quarter ended September 2019 as against 10.49 lakhs units reported in the quarter ended September 2018.

Motorcycle sales for the quarter under review is 3.42 lakh units as against 4.20 lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2018. Scooter sales of the Company for the quarter ended September 2019 is 3.33 lakh units as against 3.88 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018.

Total three-wheeler sales grew by 9 per cent to 0.43 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2019 from 0.40 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018.

Total exports of the Company grew by 6 per cent to 2.11 lakh units during the quarter ended September 2019 from 1.99 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018.

Total revenue reported for the quarter ended September 2019 is Rs 4352.7 crores as against the revenue of Rs 4994.2 crores reported for the quarter ended September 2018.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 2019 increased to 8.8 per cent as against 8.6 per cent reported in Q2 of 2018-19 and 8.0 per cent reported in Q1 of 2019-20.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for the quarter is Rs 310.3 crores as against Rs 306.2 crores reported in the quarter ended September 2018. PBT of the current quarter includes an exceptional gain of Rs 76.0 crores towards the reversal of NCCD provision for the Himachal plant pertaining to earlier years. This is pursuant to a favourable order from CESTAT.

Profit after Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 2019 is Rs 255.0 crores as against Rs 211.3 crores reported for the quarter ended September 2018.

Half-year results

The total two-wheeler sales of the company for the half-year ended September 2019 is 17.26 lakh units as against 19.41 lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2018.

The total three-wheeler sale for the half-year ended September 2019 is 0.83 lakh units as against 0.75 lakh units registered in the half-year ended September 2018.

The total export of two and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2019 is 4.2 lakh units as against 3.9 lakh units in the half-year ended September 2018, registered a growth of 8 per cent.

Total revenue in the half-year ended September 2019 is Rs 8822.6 crores against Rs 9165.2 crores in the half-year ended September 2018.

PBT for the half-year ended September 2019 is Rs 518.9 crores as against Rs. 518.6 crores. PBT for the half-year ended September 2019 includes an exceptional gain of Rs. 76.0 crores towards the reversal of NCCD provision for Himachal plant pertaining to earlier years.

Profit after Tax (PAT) for the half-year ended September 2019 is Rs 397.3 crores as against Rs 357.9 crores reported for the half-year ended September 2018.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

