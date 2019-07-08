Two new Boeing Chinook helicopters arrive for IAF

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Boeing on Monday announced the arrival of two more CH-47F (I) Chinooks for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Earlier in February, Boeing delivered the first four of the 15 Chinooks on order which were inducted by the IAF in March.

"The arrival of the two Chinooks is in-line with the planned delivery schedule, as well as Boeing's commitment to ensuring the modernisation and mission readiness of the IAF," the company said in a statement.

The CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide the Indian armed forces with strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions.

The IAF currently has 15 Chinook helicopters on order. The other CH-47F(I) Chinooks will continue to be delivered as per schedule, said Boeing India in the statement. (ANI)

