Two women entrepreneurs launch a green initiative organic products ecommerce portal - The Glocal Store

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/PNN): Mehru Soni and Sanika Narang Sarna, two bold and ambitious women entrepreneurs, are ready to pave their way green with the launch of The Glocal Store, a house of all organic and natural products for a conscious and organic lifestyle.

This new one-stop shop aims to house products like pet care, home essentials, haircare, skincare and makeup, exotic teas, and gourmet. Catering to any and every need of the modern individual, the store strives to serve nearly all of the 1.39 billion people in the country to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

A strong advocate for animal rights and PETA member, Mehru Soni, the co-founder of The Glocal Store, an engineer by profession, has always chosen cruelty-free and preservative-free products for herself.

Mesmerised by nature's sheer wonders and power of healing, she said: "The inspiration came from our travels, whether it was the mountains or the beach, we realised the importance beyond scenic beauty and how one can benefit by switching to natural alternatives. All it needs is making the right choices in life". The Glocal Store was founded with a vision to bring about a one-stop-shop to adopt an Organic, Vegan and Preservative Free lifestyle.

Ever since my college days, I have been seeking a chemical-free alternative for my skin, and I have encouraged my friends and family members to adopt an organic lifestyle using products that cause no harm to their skin," said Sanika Narang Sarna, co-founder of The Glocal Store. "Of course, there were not many brands offering organic and sustainable products back then. From that moment, I became passionate about natural products and sustainable living."



Apart from caring for mother Earth for a better future, The Glocal Store also provides a platform to brands like Juicy Chemistry, Soul Tree, Earth Rhythm, Organic Harvest, Khadi Naturals and many others, moving towards an organic, sustainable future.

Under the broad umbrella of The Glocal Store, they promote the rawness and wellness of Indian traditional remedies. Each product on the platform is made with organic components promoting the vision of 100 per cent sustainable living with a future of minimal carbon footprint.

Reports by the World Health Organization (WHO) state that environmental factors are responsible for losing millions of lives in a given year. More than 4.2 million people and more than 800 children lose their lives each year due to outdoor pollution. With each passing second, the environment is getting worse due to human effects.

For a better future, we have both a corporate and personal responsibility to restore the very nature in which we live today. The Glocal Store is the one step towards a more sustainable, nature-friendly life now.

To know more about The Glocal Store, please visit www.theglocalstore.com.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

