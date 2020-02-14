Tyre safety in focus at Auto Expo 2020

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amidst unveiling of new concepts and vehicles at the just concluded Auto Expo, a Tyre Safety Zone set up by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) made its presence felt amongst visitors to Asia's biggest motor show.

Set up on the theme "Play your PARRT, Be Tyre Smart", the tyre safety zone engaged the audience in gripping games woven around the theme of Tyre safety.

PARRT is an acronym for Pressure, Alignment, Repair, Rotation and Tread. Sensitizing motorists on these five points is central to all tyre safety drives, states ATMA. Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC) the technical wing of ATMA led the initiative.

"ATMA has been spreading tyre safety for quite some time through tyre clinics and direct interface with motorists. This time, we integrated the concept of tyre safety with few entertaining games and animated quizzes so as to spread the message in an entertaining format especially relevant for the youth," said V K Misra, Chairman ITTAC.

Be it Basketball, Carom or Dice, games were customized to sensitise visitors on five aspects of tyre safety. An animated tyre quiz on a large screen was another attraction that drew visitors in large numbers.

"The added advantage for creating awareness at Auto Expo is the fact that visitors are mentally receptive to learn more about cars, new automotive concepts and technologies. Tyre safety fits naturally in that mind space," said Rajiv Budhraja, Director General ATMA.

Significantly, a delegation from The Japan Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association (JATMA) led by Kenji Kurata, Executive Director, JATMA visited the Tyre Safety Zone set up by ATMA/ITTAC at the Auto Expo and took a keen interest in the tyre safety activities being undertaken.

ATMA has been mandated by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for creating awareness on tyres to serve the larger purpose of road safety in India. In collaboration with MoRTH, ATMA has developed posters to spread awareness on the hazards of worn-out tyres and the need to check Tread Wear Indicators (TWI). TWI are present in tyres as a visual indicator of the degree of tyre tread wear.

Worn out tyres require a longer distance to stop which could lead to accidents.

ATMA members which have been participating in Tyre Safety campaigns include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, CEAT, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


