U-Dictionary climbs up Google Play Charts, clocks 50 Million Installs

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:37 IST

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a global language learning application, recently announced its android installs to 50 million globally, surpassing Google Translate and becoming the number one in the Google Play education category (as of May 2019) in India. The volumes can be found in Google Play.
U-Dictionary aims to solve the problems of users' translation with low literacy levels, and their communication problems even between different states. The application provides free and fair English learning and communication opportunities like variety of free, interactive, English learning content, such as word games, comics, etc to Indian users free of charge, helping them to better improve themselves and truly achieve 'crossing language barriers'.
The app continues to focus on providing users with translation services from English to a variety of mainstream languages (for example, Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu). U-Dictionary continues Netease's (NTES, a NASDAQ listed company) user-centric product philosophy, deepens the needs of users in overseas markets, and conducts functional development based on local market conditions.
"U-Dictionary is Netease's first overseas product and we are so proud of achieving this milestone particularly with the India market. India is one of the most important markets for U-Dictionary and keeping the population, multiple languages and different mindsets in mind. U-Dictionary has done localized data development, covering more than a dozen official languages in India, and even achieving Odia and Assamese languages with a small number of users. We will continue to make rapid developments to U-dictionary to improve the user experience and cultivate our vision to eliminate language barriers", said Perky LIU, Vice President from Netease Youdao.
In the Indian market, U-Dictionary has surpassed Google Translate, becoming the number one in the Google Play education category in India. The app currently supports translation in 108 languages, covering 133 countries and regions around the world, including Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Latin America. The app has also climbed the ranks to become the number one in the Google Play education category in Indonesia, Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and Egypt.
U-Dictionary has been named Best App of the Year by Google Play in 2016. SensorTower data also shows that in 2018, the global language app download rankings, U-Dictionary ranked second in the total downloads and Google Play downloads, second only to the old brand Duolingo.
In 2017, U-Dictionary introduced the function of copy translation, which has been very popular among Indian users. The data shows that the number of active users in the year has grown rapidly. Subsequently, in 2019, U-Dictionary launched multi-language translation, photo translation function, to achieve photo translation in 12 languages, and launched dialogue translation function. The app has also been recognized as 'Best Self Improvement App' by Google Play.
Technological Advantages Behind
U-Dictionary leads in the Technology and Translation domain. The app has also developed OCR (optical character recognition) Technology that recognizes 12 languages and can accurately recognize text in various scenes, including documents in pdf, scanned documents, photos. The app is likely to launch a new update that supports formula recognition, handwriting recognition, form recognition, identification of ID cards, and invoice identification. Netease Youdao, the mother company of U-Dictionary, is also a strategic partner to international brands like Huawei, OPPO and Xiaomi.
The translation engine technology uses the most advanced framework (Neural Machine Translation) to improve fluency, accuracy coverage in multiple languages. The test scores from Linguists evaluate a 5.8 per cent better conversion rate of U-Dictionary when compared to Microsoft from converting English to Tamil and an even higher conversion rate of 46 per cent from Telugu to English.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.

