U-Dictionary reaches strategic partnership agreement with Oxford University Press

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a famous global English Learning application, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Oxford University Press, the largest university press in the world, in an effort to offer Indian Users Free Globally Authoritative Dictionary.
According to the agreement, Oxford University Press will grant a license to use 11-language versions of its Dictionary for U-Dic
According to the announcement, U-Dictionary had reached 55 million global installs in total by this August and surpassed Google Translate as early as in 2016, making it the highest rated educational app in India. For the agreement with Oxford University Press, out of the 11 language versions licensed by the Oxford University Press, 7 language versions (including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali), which adds over 30,0000 authoritative vocabularies to 2.45 million exclusively for Indian users, will be offered to Indian users for free, providing more than 470 million Indian netizens with an opportunity to learn English as effectively as native speakers and to communicate in the language more conveniently.
As per our internal research, India has approximately 200 million English speaking population. There's a huge ground that needs to be covered in terms of learning English language in India. With the advent of the Internet era and the popularization of 4G networks in India, this strategic partnership will help U-Dictionary and Oxford English Dictionary to help educate the existing and potential users through U-Dictionary app.
"Through this partnership, Oxford dictionary content will help support the 55 million users of U-Dictionary globally. We're university press are looking forward to a lasting partnership with U-Dictionary. A partnership that will impact hundreds of millions of users worldwide," said Casper Grathwohl, the President of Dictionaries at Oxford University Press.
The alliance between OED and U-Dictionary will not only bring abundant free learning resources to Indian users, it will also lift the transparency, compliance and popularization of the entire learning app market in the country.
It is noted that U-Dictionary is abundant of authoritative dictionaries such as Collins Advanced Dictionary, Oxford English Dictionary and WordNet Dictionary, with a total of 8.25 million entries. In India, U-Dictionary offers over 2.45 million entries exclusively to users, covering 93.78 per cent of Indian language population, guaranteeing them to learn and communicate with English by authoritative and comprehensive vocabularies.
"U-Dictionary is a language learning application dedicated to providing users with fair and equitable opportunities to learn English and help them better improve themselves. U-Dictionary solves users' translation problems and even exchanges between different states. Our partnership with OED will enable us to offer the user license to Indian users for free, help them to eradicate language barriers and fulfill their visions the soonest possible," said Liu Renlei, head of the Global Market Department of U-Dictionary.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl