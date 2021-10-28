UAE businessman distributes T20 World Cup match tickets to Blue-collared workers

Dubai (UAE), October 28(ANI/PNN): About 400 blue-collared or manual labourers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the T20 world cup match live between India and Pakistan at the iconic Dubai Stadium on October 24.

Thanks to the cricket fanatic, Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of the UAE-based Danube Group, the affordable housing pioneer, and the market leader for building materials supplies, for distributing the T20 match tickets to the workers for free.

Following the T20 match between India and Pakistan at Eden Gardens on March 19, 2016, this was the first time the two countries clashed at the T20 world cup match in the UAE on October 24. Anis Sajan, a cricket fan, seized the opportunity to give away stadium tickets to blue-collar workers, who make up a sizable population of expats from Pakistan and India in the UAE.

According to Sajan, only the privileged few can witness all of the action at the stadium in real-time. Witnessing such a game live, on the other hand, is a distant dream for the blue-collar workers who slog all day to make ends meet. Around 400 blue-collared workers were chosen at random to watch the T20 World Cup between India and Pakistan live at the ring of fire, the iconic Dubai stadium, and transportation was also provided to them, along with food and water.



Sajan, also known as Cricket UAE, stated, "We are also trying to get tickets for the T20 semifinals and final matches to distribute among the blue-collar workers." We will be distributing fan jerseys as well as signature Cricket UAE caps and jackets. We have arranged special screenings of live matches at their workplaces for those who are unable to attend the stadium."

Sajan added, "We will be distributing tickets for India's match Vs A2 on November 5, for which the opponent will be decided in due course. We are planning to offer 100 tickets for the West Indies Vs Bangladesh and 100 tickets for the England vs Sri Lanka match as well."

"I have been lucky enough to live my passion for cricket all these years, and the best way to share my passion is to distribute tickets to the less privileged and bring a smile on their face." said Sajan.

