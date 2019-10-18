UBON Dubai
UBON hits another cover drive

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:34 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Homegrown consumer electronics brand UBON, primarily dealing in headphones, speakers, power banks and other electronics accessories added another feather to its cap.
The brand was recognised as the 'The Economic Times Most Promising Brand' of the year 2019 in an event held in Dubai on 15th October 2019. The award was conferred upon UBON on the basis of various parameters considered by The Economic Times.
This eminent award honours brands with robust growth, brand excellence, high customer satisfaction and a commitment to innovation in the consumer electronics sector.
This platform features brands, which have stood firm and made their mark despite the winds of the competitive environment. UBON is creating its own legacy in the consumer electronics space in India. The awarded brands were assembled together in a brand book.
The story of UBON is the perfect example of a successful family-owned business; the company was started by Om Prakash Arora in 1999. Thereafter, in 2004, both Mandeep Arora and Lalit Arora took over the reins as they realized that there was a lack of an Indian brand that could manufacture premium yet value for money accessories.
All these aspects combined in the favour of UBON while evaluation among the contenders. Moreover, UBON's innovative products played a vital role during evaluation. It has become the first Indian company to launch, India's first Solar Power Bank, India's first Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 5 in 1 selfie speaker & wireless power banks.
Apart from these, UBON's successful collaborations with Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador and various tie-ups with music industry stars like, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Milind Gaba, too gave an edge to the brand over its competitors.
This helped the brand to gain popularity among the youth not only in Tier 1 cities but in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. The award was the attestation of the ascendancy of UBON as a brand in the consumer electronics space in India.
The key brand aspects against which the brands were judged included the degree of innovation, brand engagement, consumer satisfaction, uniqueness, heritage, and trustworthiness.
"The award establishes the trust and faith that our customers have bestowed on us since our launch in 2004, as a business and as a brand. This is the moment of honour and pride that justifies our dedication and hard work. This recognition arrives at a time when we are rejoicing our 15 years of innovation and dedication to the Indian consumers in meeting their needs for premium yet value for money mobile phone accessories. Our legacy and heritage of manufacturing value for money innovative products have given us a cutting edge in the industry. We aim to target 40 per cent share of the mobile phone accessories industry, which is poised to become a USD 104 billion industry by 2022", said Mandeep Arora, MD, and Co-founder, UBON.
"We would work harder to raise the benchmark higher for us and for the industry. In my opinion, the Indian market is so huge that we are yet to tap even 1 per cent of the market. There is a lot to be done and we strive to do that. We are presently expanding our Indian consumer base and enhancing our consumer experience. We want to leave the mark of UBON on the world map, and we shall work day and night to achieve that", said Lalit Arora, Co-founder, UBON.
