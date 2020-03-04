UC Browser launches in-app UC March Millionaire Campaign to celebrate Holi with its users

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its localization strategy, UC Browser, world's number one third-party mobile browser and a content platform from Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has launched an in-app UC March Millionaire campaign to celebrate Holi with its vast user base of 130 million MAUs.

During the month-long campaign starting March 1, 2020, UC users can design unique and customized Holi greeting cards to share with family and friends.

The 30-Day UC March Millionaire campaign is dedicated to UC's valuable users with various prizes worth 30 million rupees, including free Haier air conditioners, motorcycles, smartphones, Paytm coupons and more.

UC users can sign in and complete few simple tasks like inviting their friends to the campaign, reading UC News, storing their favourite online entertainment content in UC Drive, following UC Cricket etc. and win prizes every day.

The tasks in the campaign will be different in each phase and each participant will have a chance to win prizes daily. Users who participate and complete the assigned tasks regularly for ten or 30 days stand a chance to win mega prizes on March 30.

"The beauty of India lies in its culture, festivals and community. With campaigns like these, we aim to reinforce our localization strategy in India to connect more with our users and provide them with content that they can use and will add value to their day-to-day browsing. Engaging with our users' needs and interests have always been UC's top priority," said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business, while commenting on the campaign.

Over the last few quarters, UC Browser has emerged as one of the most preferred platforms for fast-downloading and mobile data saving, as well as engaging and trendy content. It has registered 1.1 billion user downloads worldwide (excluding China), with half of its global installs from India.

Win Big with UC

Sign in to draw prizes every day

* Users can win cash, few users get a chance to draw a unique big prize every day

* Users who sign in for ten or 30 days consecutively stand a chance to win extra prizes

Complete tasks to redeem prizes

* Users can collect more cash by completing simple additional tasks

* Users can use cash to redeem period prizes

* Tasks differ for each period

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)



