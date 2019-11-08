UC Browser, Paytm Mall, Paytm First join hands for the 11.11 UC Shopping Festival

New Delhi [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform from Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has teamed up with Paytm Mall and Paytm First to jointly offer the 11.11 UC Shopping Festival.

The partnership brings exclusive deals, huge discounts and multiple offers across different categories for UC users, with an aim to benefit its vast user base.

To provide its users with an enriched shopping experience, UC has launched a host of in-app and social media activities that will allow users to secure numerous Paytm Mall and Paytm First vouchers of a total up to 1,800,000 and win free smart phones from Infinix.

By indulging in a Treasure Hunt, users can unlock exclusive Paytm coupons when they successfully open the treasure box. UC has also introduced an in-app 'Invite Friends, Win Free Prize' game where UC users only need to share the link of the listed products to as many people as possible, and they stand a chance to secure the product for free if the link is successfully opened by their friends and family.

By indulging in interactive social media activities on UC Browser's official Facebook and Instagram accounts, UC followers stand a chance to win super awesome Infinix smart phones. On November 11, a big treasure box is up for grabs with the opportunity to win the whole 5 listed products for free.

UC users can take part in all these engaging in-app activities in their preferred local languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali or Punjabi, apart from English. This is also one of the localization efforts that UC has been committed to for the Indian market.

"We are very excited to partner with Paytm Mall and Paytm First to run the 11.11 Shopping Festival. Paytm is a premier Indian e-commerce company whereas UC Browser has 130 million monthly active users in India. The partnership is part of our endeavour to support and promote online shopping in India and enable our users to fulfill all their digital needs on a single platform," said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business.

With an aim to empower India's We-Media ecosystem, UC has also introduced the Shopping Channel for this Annual 11.11 Shopping Festival, which encourages We-Media creators to share their own reviews and shopping experience of specific products. Over the last couple of years, UC has introduced advanced content production relationships- working with key media and We-Media in an innovative model to provide users with more valuable content.

UC Browser owns more than 20 channels that cover entertainment, sports, fashion, celebrities and various other categories of content in 15 key languages for Indian users. It has emerged as one of the most preferred platforms for safe browsing, fast downloading as well as engaging and trendy content. It has registered 1.1 billion user downloads worldwide (excluding China), with half of its global installs from India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

