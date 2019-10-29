UC Browser - Housefull 4
UC Browser signs a strategic partnership with Housefull 4 for promotions

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:32 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, World's Number 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, signed a strategic partnership with the recently-released Indian reincarnation comedy movie Housefull 4 for promotions.
The partnership aims to enhance UC's content portfolio and offer its vast user base with trending and entertaining digital content. To offer its user entertaining content during the festival of lights, UC Browser, along with VMate - one of the most trending short video apps, jointly introduced a series of engaging and customized in-app games around Housefull 4 and the Diwali Festival for Indian audiences.
By participating in a fun quiz on 'which Housefull 4 character will you be reborn as' and posting the movie-related video on VMate, UC users stand a chance to win OnePlus smartphones, cash, and much more from VMate. Popular VMate Vloggers such as Munna Adk, Anki21Actress, and Charu have also entertained their users with duet around popular scenes from Housefull 4 trailer.
Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, and others released on October 25 and is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a comedy film based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019.
UC invited six actors and actresses of Housefull 4 to shoot a variety of exclusive videos, including star talks about 'who do you want to be born again', and playing the fun 'who am I' game. UC users can catch these interesting videos in-app and on UC's social media platforms.
"UC is a trustworthy partner with great potential in movie promotion. They can create fun short videos around movies, and there is a variety of interesting content, such as fun quizzes and interactive games, for movie fans to enjoy even before they can watch the movie in the theatres. All of these have helped our movies reach a large number of fans online ahead of the screening and contribute to the success of box-office. We are looking forward to the next collaboration to explore new ways of movie promos", said Housefull 4 team.
"We are delighted to announce a strategic deal with Housefull 4 team. The deal will allow us to offer our vast user base with entertaining and engaging content around Housefull 4, one of the most popular Diwali launches. Since Diwali is one of the most important festivals for our users, every year we aim to offer the most trending content on our platform, in the best possible way. UC Browser has been working hard to create a content ecosystem that provides users with a variety of instant and high-quality content. The partnership with them is a step in this direction with an aim to produce better content and contribute to the success of many films in the near future", said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business.
As always, users also have a chance to participate in multiple in-app activities, including various vote cards and comment cards. All this in addition to a vast array of other short-form content around the movie - including trailers, teasers, and status that will be available on UC Browser.
In the last few quarters, UC Browser has joined hands with some of the most sought-after production houses in the country, with the likes of the lending movie and promotion rights to UC.
The browser has offered exclusive content like live chats with the stars, bloopers, trailers, movie snippets, short videos, status and more for many popular and successful movies in the recent past, enabling multiple movies to get extensive exposure and longer shelf life.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:12 IST

