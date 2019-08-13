UC launches UC X Amazon.in gift fest campaign along with Mission Mangal promotions

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): UC">UC Browser - world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.in to launch a UC">UC X Amazon.in Gift Fest for users from August 07 to August 16.

The main purpose of this collaboration is to distribute coupons from Amazon.in on the UC">UC browser, which has 130 million active users in India. UC">UC launched this campaign along with the promotion of the upcoming movie Mission Mangal, which is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios, Hope Productions and Cape of Good Films.

UC">UC believes that this campaign can achieve a win-win result.

"UC">UC always focuses on user's benefits and needs. Launching this campaign with Amazon.in and Fox Star Studios is one of UC">UC's efforts to provide its 130 million Indian users with various benefits", said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC">UC Web Global Business.

UC">UC Browser has introduced a new creative feature to distribute prizes and popularize Mission Mangal in India. Users have to find the variance between 2 very similar versions of the movie poster, on the lines of a popular game 'Spot the Difference'. By participating in this simple yet fun game, users on UC">UC Browser stand a chance to win cash back coupons from Amazon.in for prepaid recharges, paying utility bills and booking movie tickets for Mission Mangal on bookmyshow.com. UC">UC distributes coupons from Aug 7 to Aug 11.

UC">UC Browser also launches multiple in-app activities to promote Mission Mangal, including various vote cards and comment cards for its users. There are a vast array of short videos, including trailers and bloopers of the film, for UC">UC's vast user base of 130 million. According to the latest data, Entertainment is the most consumed content category on UC">UC News Feed Platform. UC">UC Browser has been cooperating with top Indian production houses for video licenses related to movies with an aim to offer diverse and localised content to its vast user base.

For the popular Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan, UC">UC Browser will also encourage users to join the 'Spot the Difference' game to find the difference between two very similar Raksha Bandhan related images, which will stand a chance to win cash from Amazon.in from Aug 12 to Aug 16.

Users can directly use the cash they win when paying various bills through Amazon.in, including prepaid-recharge, electricity bills, DTH recharges, etc.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

