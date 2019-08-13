UC Browser Logo
UC launches UC X Amazon.in gift fest campaign along with Mission Mangal promotions

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:57 IST

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): UC">UC Browser - world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.in to launch a UC">UC X Amazon.in Gift Fest for users from August 07 to August 16.
The main purpose of this collaboration is to distribute coupons from Amazon.in on the UC">UC browser, which has 130 million active users in India. UC">UC launched this campaign along with the promotion of the upcoming movie Mission Mangal, which is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios, Hope Productions and Cape of Good Films.
UC">UC believes that this campaign can achieve a win-win result.
"UC">UC always focuses on user's benefits and needs. Launching this campaign with Amazon.in and Fox Star Studios is one of UC">UC's efforts to provide its 130 million Indian users with various benefits", said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC">UC Web Global Business.
UC">UC Browser has introduced a new creative feature to distribute prizes and popularize Mission Mangal in India. Users have to find the variance between 2 very similar versions of the movie poster, on the lines of a popular game 'Spot the Difference'. By participating in this simple yet fun game, users on UC">UC Browser stand a chance to win cash back coupons from Amazon.in for prepaid recharges, paying utility bills and booking movie tickets for Mission Mangal on bookmyshow.com. UC">UC distributes coupons from Aug 7 to Aug 11.
UC">UC Browser also launches multiple in-app activities to promote Mission Mangal, including various vote cards and comment cards for its users. There are a vast array of short videos, including trailers and bloopers of the film, for UC">UC's vast user base of 130 million. According to the latest data, Entertainment is the most consumed content category on UC">UC News Feed Platform. UC">UC Browser has been cooperating with top Indian production houses for video licenses related to movies with an aim to offer diverse and localised content to its vast user base.
For the popular Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan, UC">UC Browser will also encourage users to join the 'Spot the Difference' game to find the difference between two very similar Raksha Bandhan related images, which will stand a chance to win cash from Amazon.in from Aug 12 to Aug 16.
Users can directly use the cash they win when paying various bills through Amazon.in, including prepaid-recharge, electricity bills, DTH recharges, etc.
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:10 IST

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): The 53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was held on August 8 at the institute's campus in New Delhi.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:06 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced today it raised $51M in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistem

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent lower on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure built up in automotive and telecom stocks while investors awaited a government fiscal stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in the overall economy.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid prospects of 10 lakh job losses in the automobile and allied sectors.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:00 IST

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q1 FY 19-20 ended June 30, 2019.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd said on Tuesday its net profit after tax declined 35 per cent to Rs 280 crore during April to June compared to the same period of the previous year.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, a Delhi based realty group and a leading name in Indian Real Estate, initiated a massive plantation drive along with its ongoing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals in India, said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with Corporacion Empresarial Grupo Puma SL (Grupo Puma), a leading technical mortars manufacturer base

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rita Ora, Tiesto and Jonas Blue have collaborated on a new hit single called 'Ritual' out on 31st May. The trio delivered a colourful pop video along with some killer dance moves in sync with the sultry beats of the song.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesd

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.

