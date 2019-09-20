UC Browser - Spot the Difference
UC Browser - Spot the Difference

UC Partners with Fox Star Studios and Likee to promote 'Zoya Factor'

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:32 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has once again tied up with production house Fox Star Studios - this time to promote romantic drama 'The Zoya Factor'.
The film, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles, is slated to release on 20 September. This is UCWeb's second outing with Fox Star Studios, after the massive success of the campaign around Mission Mangal. UCWeb has also joined hands with Likee, a popular video creation and sharing platform for the first time.
Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel, The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent and her relationship with the captain of the Indian cricket team, Nikhil Khoda. UC Browser has introduced a new game around the movie, where UC users have to find the difference between two similar posters of the movie, based on the concept of 'Spot the Difference'.
Users stand a chance to win virtual gifts from Likee. Likee is also running an in-app activity to promote the movie by encouraging its users to upload videos of their duet with Zoya to bring luck. This activity has attracted some popular Likee creators with lakhs of followers to create fun videos of their duet with lucky charm Zoya.
UC Browser also launched multiple in-app activities to promote The Zoya Factor, including various vote cards and comment cards. Moreover, there is a vast array of short-form content including trailers, bloopers, Gifs and Memes around the movie, for UC Browser's vast user base.
"We are delighted to partner again with Fox Star Studios. Entertainment is one of the largest categories in mobile content consumption for Indian users on UC's news feed platform and our endeavour has been to tie up with multiple production houses to feed our users' diverse appetite for entertainment content. UC not only provides users with exclusive trailers and tidbits, but also produces short-form content related to movies and TV shows, including short videos, memes, GIFs and more," said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business.
Over the last few quarters, UC has provided marketers with innovative solutions for movie marketing campaigns. By producing customized in-app movie-related games, UC Browser attracts its 130 million users (MAUs) to engage in simple yet fun games to increase their engagement with a movie, ahead of its release.
By providing users with exclusive and rich trailers and tidbits, UC has been enabling multiple movies to get extensive exposure. UC has built successful partnerships with over 20 production houses in the country for video licenses of movies, with an aim to provide Indian users with diverse, localised and trendy content across multiple categories. Moreover, considering India's linguistic diversity, UC not only promotes Bollywood films, but also covers the regional movie market.
UC has partnered with some of the most coveted names in the industry, with the likes of Fox Star Studios and more lending movie and promotion rights to UC. UC Browser has been making efforts to provide specialized curated content across multiple categories for its 130 million monthly active users. The browser has offered exclusive content like Live Chats with the Stars with the likes of Yami Gautam, short Videos, Memes, GIFs and more for popular and successful movies in the recent past.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:04 IST

Corporate tax reliefs are one of the biggest reforms ever: CII

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Friday that drastic reduction in corporate taxes is a huge game-changer for the economy and a decisive announcement for awakening animal spirits of investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:38 IST

Virinchi Hospitals partners with Renal Research Institute for...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virinchi Hospitals, Hyderabad is at the forefront of providing world class treatment for kidney ailments and is leading a crusade to develop new path-breaking treatments to alleviate the suffering of patients suffering with this dreadful disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:37 IST

CSS Corp's Manish Tandon recognized as the CEO of the Year at...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has been honoured with the prestigious CEO of the Year award at the 2019 CMO Asia Awards held on 15th August in Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:02 IST

Tax reliefs to corporates will act as a booster dose to revive...

New Delhi [India] Sep 20 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on Friday that lowering of income tax on corporates will unleash the animal spirits of corporate India and reinvigorate manufacturing sector which has been going through a difficult phase of late.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:35 IST

Sensex closes 1,921 points up after govt cuts corporate tax to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed the week on a euphoric note on Friday after clocking the biggest intra-day gains in a decade at 5 per cent as the government announced a cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic companies and new manufacturing firms.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:54 IST

Nippon Express to acquire 22 pc stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Japan's leading global logistics company Nippon Express has agreed to acquire a 22 per cent stake in Future Supply Chain (FSC) Solutions Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:30 IST

Pallavi Shroff joins IndiGo as Independent Woman Director

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sep 20 (ANI): InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost airline IndiGo, said on Friday that its board of directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as Independent Woman Director.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:09 IST

Strides Pharma board approves additional investment up to $40 million

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science said on Friday that its board of directors has approved an additional investment of up to 40 million dollars (about Rs 290 crore) over the next two years for a controlling stake in its associate company Stelis Biopharma.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:31 IST

The CFO Centre expands its operation in India and Sri Lanka by...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFO Centre, the world's largest part-time CFO services provider, today completed five years of its existence in India providing part-time CFO's to entrepreneurial and owner-managed businesses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:02 IST

ACG selects Salesforce to build 360-degree customer view

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACG group, an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, today announced that it has chosen Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to accelerate its digital transformation journey, strengthen customer relationships and foster its g

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:56 IST

Sensex zooms over 2,000 points after government announces fiscal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Equity indices surged by over 5 per cent to record highs as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate taxes and announced a Rs 1.45 lakh crore stimulus to shore up growth and investments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:17 IST

Adani Transmission to acquire entire stake in Bikaner Khetri Transmission

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting Ltd for the acquisition of its entire stake in Bikaner Khetri Transmission Ltd (BKTL).

Read More
iocl