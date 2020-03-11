Udaipur Born Ugandan Business Leader - Rajesh Chaplot honoured with the Highest Civilian Award of Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], Mar 11 (ANI/Digpu): Distinguished Non-Resident Indian (NRI) businessman, Rajesh Chaplot was honoured with the Highest Civilian Award (Golden Jubilee Medal-Civilians) of Uganda. The award was presented by none other than President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni in a ceremony in Kampala recently.

The accolade was bestowed upon Chaplot for his excellence in the field of Business and Commerce, Social Service and for fostering better India - Uganda ties.

Chaplot who hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan has been also a proud recipient of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman - the highest award for overseas Indians. President Ramnath Kovind had conferred him this recognition in Varanasi last year.

"I am humbled and honoured to have received an award from the honourable Presidents of both my 'Janam Bhoomi' (Birth Place) as well as 'Karma Bhoomi' (Work Place). I thank all my friends, family and associates who have supported and partnered me in this wonderful journey of over two decades in Uganda," said Rajesh Chaplot.

He further said, "Going forward I shall continue to strive to make positive contributions to not only my Karma Bhoomi - Uganda but also my Janam Bhoomi - India in whatever way I can."

Rajesh Chaplot is the son of late Sampat Lal Chaplot and Shyama Devi Chaplot from Udaipur. Two of his brothers - Dr Chander Chaplot, ENT Specialist and Dilip Chaplot, Mechanical Engineer reside in Udaipur; while his third sibling Prakash Chaplot, Software Engineer is based in the United States.

Chaplot did his schooling from St Paul's School, Udaipur; post which he obtained his CA degree from The Institute of Charted Accountants of India, New Delhi. In 1996, Chaplot migrated to Africa, first to Congo and then to Uganda two years later. He has kept the Indian flag flying high overseas ever since with his various accomplishments.

Chaplot is presently spearheading several companies and business associations in Uganda and Congo in different roles like Managing Director, CEO, Director and Board Member. He was also the former Chairman of Indian Association of Uganda, Secretary-General of Indian Business Forum Uganda and the Board Member, Uganda Manufacturers Association.

Rajesh Chaplot currently resides in Kampala, Uganda along with his wife - Pratibha. The couple is blessed with two daughters, Krati and Savi who are currently working in London and Dubai respectively.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

