Udaipur
Udaipur

Udaipur set to host India's largest education Brainstorm

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:52 IST

New Delhi [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of India's largest education brainstorming event, the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) will be held on August 09 and 10 in Udaipur- the City of Lakes.
It will bring together over 500 educators to discuss the way towards establishing India as the next global education powerhouse.
The theme for this year's fest is 'Education for Sustainability: Moving on from conformity to creativity'.
Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur Royalty is the patron of this year's edition. "We are delighted to be part of The Educators Fest 2019. I strongly believe in passion leading the growth of education in the country. I also salute the hard work, countless hours, and innovation being put to work by the Educators fraternity to scale learning prowess amongst students of the 21st century India", Lakshyaraj said.
"Education should be sustainable, nurture independent thinking, promote creative thought process, prompt life building and character development skills, not just in the classroom but outside for-life too. A lot of India, Indian-ness is in the capable hands of our teachers, school administrators and education policymakers. My best wishes to all the educationists attending the ScooNews Global Educators Fest 2019", said His Excellency VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT.
"Global Educators Fest 2019 is a Celebration of Education, its leaders, international wisdom, best practices et al. Now in its third year, it has become a most attended, most recognized and most awaited global event of and for educators. Whether it is Teacher Warriors, Jewels of India, Global Education Awards or the overall fest, our focus is to celebrate the good work and ideas with the educator fraternity and provide a fertile ground for ideation and discussion. I am honoured and thankful to our advisory board, participants and patrons for making this India's Largest Education Brainstorm", said Ravi Santlani, CEO, ScooNews.
The SGEF will see top educators speaking on how to move towards a sustainable education system that prioritizes creativity over conformity. Celebrity educator Anand Kumar of Super 30, Sonam Wangchuk of 3 Idiots Fame, Supercop IPS Amit Lodha, bestselling author of Bihar Diaries, Principal of The Doon School, Mayo College, Scindia School, Pathways, Heritage Schools and various others will speak on key issues concerning Education in the new world, with power-packed panels spread over 2 days.
The attending educators will also benefit from the experiences of international educators such as Sean Slade of ASCD, USA's largest community of educators; Sandy Mathewson, Rector, Glasgow Academy, Scotland, Craig Johnson, Head of American School of Bombay, and many others.
The fest will provide an excellent platform for individuals and organizations contributing to the cause of education, schools as well as start-ups to debate on innovation with industry leaders on Industry-Academia partnerships, showcase their products among peers and network with like-minded people.
SGEF will also be recognizing individuals and organizations excelling at innovation in the field of Education by assisting the industry with trendsetting solutions and best practices.
