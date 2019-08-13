Varun Jain, Founder CEO and Ravi Kumar, Founder COO, Upcurve Business Services Pvt Ltd (udChalo)
udChalo Forays into the Hotel Segment by Partnering with Oyo and Fab Hotels

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:50 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, an Online Travel portal for Defence personnel has recently tied up with OYO and Fab Hotels to bring the hospitality service offerings on its platform for its valued customers in the Armed Forces with an array of additional services to choose from.
udChalo through its new service hotel offering now has exclusive offers with zero convenience fee available for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, Veterans and Dependents.
"Our company has witnessed a beneficial growth in the airline business over the years and is continuously working on exploring new mediums to reach out to our customers by providing differentiated and comfortable experiences to them. Our current partnership brings OYO's and Fab Hotel's inventories onto our online travel platform and with this udChalo's total hotel inventory will expand to over 11,500 plus properties across all major cities and towns in India", said Varun Jain, udChalo's Founder and CEO.
"Our mission is to bring Service for Services, offering ease and convenience. As we work towards associating with various hotel partners, our partnership with OYO and Fab Hotels is a firm step in that direction and enables us to deliver a unique proposition to our customers allowing them to choose from a variety of travel and accommodation options in India", he added.
Fab Hotels is a network of 3 star budget hotels in India, having its headquarters in Gurugram. It currently operates in more than 40+ cities of India with 500+ hotels, including major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore and began operations in 2014.
"We take great pride in partnering and offering our services to the Defence personnel through our strategic partnership with udChalo. As a Company, we aim to provide quality hassle-free offerings to Armed forces travellers who book through udChalo's channel", said Shubham Tyagi, Head-Central Initiatives, Fab hotels.
OYO Hotels and Homes, South Asia's largest, China's 2nd largest, and the world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of fully operated, franchised and leased hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces, hosts guests from around the world in over 23,000 hotels. The recent association between Udchalo and OYO was led by Atul Nainwal, Anurag Awasthi and Kartika Sitoke.
udChalo aims at making life simpler by building unique, convenient and cost-effective platforms for the soldiers to access consumer products and services.
This content is provided by NewsVoir.

iocl