UEI Global Education hosts fourth annual sports event 'Le Vitesse'

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): UEI Global is a renowned hotel management institute of India with a presence in nine cities hosted its fourth annual sports event 'Le Vitesse' at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, Chandigarh.

Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the three-day event. More than 900 students of UEI Global from Agra, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Pune, Trivandrum, Jaipur, and Lucknow participated in the event in sports such as cricket, soccer, volleyball, badminton, athletes, and basketball.

Chandigarh Swaggers won the prize money worth Rs 55,000 each in the cricket match and cultural dance competition, Lucknow Lions won the soccer match against Delhi Spartans, Delhi Spartans won the volleyball match against Chandigarh Swaggers, Chandigarh Swaggers won the basketball against Delhi Spartans, Aneesh from Trivandrum Sharks won the Badminton Men's Single title, Mansi from Chandigarh Swaggers won the Badminton Women Single title, Rohit Kumar and Rahul Goel from Delhi Spartans won the Badminton Men's Double title, Nitish Kumar from Lucknow Lions won the Chess match, Mohsin Shaikh from Pune Warriors won the gold medal in long jump and 100 meters men's race, Nadini Thakur from Chandigarh Swaggers won the gold medal in 100 meters women's race, Mohd. Sahir from Delhi Spartans won the gold medal in 200 meters men's race, Avtar from Jaipur Panthers won silver medal in 100 meters men's race.

The winners received the cash prize by Nabendu Acharjee, General Manager, Hometel Hotel.

"The Haryana Government has always encouraged sports activities. Sports not only improve fitness, but also promote the sportsman spirit among the participants. 'Le Vitesse' is a great initiative by UEI Global Education to promote sports among the young generation," said Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly, on the occasion.

"UEI Global is India's premier hotel management institute located in nine cities of the country. It gives us immense pleasure to organize 'Le Vitesse' and see our students participating in various sports with full zeal and enthusiasm. Our students and staff have put up a great show. We wish to continue this legacy for our future generations," said Manish Khanna, CEO of UEI Global Education.

Celebrity chef Sarita Khurana, former cricketer Gagandeep Singh, Nabendu Acharjee, General Manager, Hometel Hotel - Chandigarh and other dignitaries were present at the event to encourage the players.

