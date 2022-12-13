UIDAI tops grievance redressal Index in Nov, fourth month in a row

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has again been awarded the first rank amongst all group A ministries, departments and autonomous bodies for the resolution of public grievances in the rankings report.

This report was published by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for the month of November. This is the fourth month in a row that UIDAI has topped the rankings.

According to a statement from Ministry of Electronics and IT, UIDAI's new open-source customer relationship management (CRM) system is enhancing user experience and improving service delivery to the residents.



This system has the capability to support multiple channels like a phone call, e-mail, chatbot, web portal, social media, letter, and walk-in through which grievances can be registered, tracked and resolved effectively.

Through this new CRM system, UIDAI has moved towards centralised grievance handling mechanism. The UIDAI headquarters and its regional offices (ROs) are using common platform for CRM case creation and resolution through various channels.

The statement also said UIDAI's newly-launched artificial Intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML)-based Chatbot, 'Aadhar Mitra' is also becoming popular among residents and has even featured in a popular TV quiz show hosted by a famous film star. Around 30,000 conversations on Aadhaar Mitra are happening on daily basis and it is expected to cross 50,000 figure soon.

The new Chatbot comes with enhanced features such as check Aadhar enrolment or update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, information on enrolment centre location, among others.

Residents can even register their grievances and track them using Aadhar Mitra which available in both English and Hindi. (ANI)

