Ujjivan SFB's IPO to open on Dec 2 with price band of Rs 36 to 37 per equity share

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFB) on Wednesday announced the launch of its initial public offering in a bid to raise Rs 750 crore post its pre-IPO placement of 71,428,570 equity shares for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 250 crore.

The IPO with a price band of Rs 36 to 37 per equity share, will open on December 2 and closes on December 4.

Some of the qualitative factors that determine USFB's strengths are its deep understanding of mass markets serving unserved and underserved segments, its customer centricity with multiple delivery channels across India and a technology-driven operating model with robust risk management practices.

USFB has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd as the book running lead managers to the issue.

Equity shares proposed to be issued pursuant to the issue will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(ANI)

