UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group and ATD Group deploys world-class oxygen plants in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM, a UK based conglomerate along with its Indian partner ATD Group is all set to install world-class Oxygen Generator Plant in 60 cities of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan state will be having its first two oxygen plants at Jaisalmer district hospital (Rajkiya Nahta Chikitsalaya).

In a recent event, the founding stone was laid by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The historic event was graced by prominent dignitaries over a virtual event. The virtual event also witnessed the forecasting of the estimated cost of these plants; to the tunes 65 Lakhs and 35.53 Lakhs.

Currently, the SRAM & MRAM Group has been actively exploring and introducing advanced technologies and technological innovations from home and abroad. With the necessary agreements and approvals from the Rajasthan government, the company with their Indian partner ATD Group will be deploying best in class healthcare products like Oxygen Concentrators, Oximeters, Oxygen Generators, and many other health-related products in the state.

With the best concentrators from UK based company with the futuristic technology of Malaysia, Rajasthan will be witnessing an exponential rise in the healthcare infrastructure. In the meantime, 1,000 units of Oxygen Concentrators, and 70,000 units of Oximeters have been imported from Malaysia. Some have already reached and some are in the way.

"We are happy to announce that our vision of setting up of the oxygen generator plants in India is moving forward in the right direction and anticipated time. We are deeply thankful to the state government for its strong support to SRAM & MRAM and our Indian Partner ATD Group to make this vision a reality," said Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group, speaking on the inauguration.

The brand is a leader in COVID-19 related health gear and health products. The Group is well-known for advanced technology, high-quality and efficient service. The group specializes in design, manufacture, sale, and service of Air Separation Device, PSA Nitrogen Generator, Nitrogen Gas Purification Equipment, PSA Oxygen Generator, Ammonia Decomposition Hydrogen Device, Hydrogen Purification Device, PSA Hydrogen Generator, Nitrogen-Hydrogen Ratio Device, Air Compressor System, Cryogenic Vacuum Storage Tank, Liquid Storage Tank, etc. products are widely used in Petrochemical, Chemical, Hear treat, Metallurgy, Glass, Food, Medicine, Electronics and Defence & Aerospace Industrial.

"We are grateful to the state for the space offered to set up the plants, for the installation of the technology and the infrastructure," quoted Manoranjan Mohanty, ATD Group.

With the exemptions in place, the SRAM & MRAM Group and ATD Group is also eying to set up state-of-the-art installations in different states. Besides this, the company has been actively exploring and developing new process and technologies and actively introducing advanced technologies and technological innovations from home and abroad.



SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit: srammram.com.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website: www.walletz4u.com.

Established in 2002, ATD Group has been excelling in the area of IT and Telecom industries. Since its inception, the group has been diversified to different activities like Investment and Finance, Telecom, BPO, OFC, protection and safety supply for COVID-19, Supply, and installation of Oxygen Generator Plants and more.

The group has been working closely with the Government of India, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative by bringing in safe products like - Sanitiser Foot Stand, Hand Sanitiser Stand, Wall Mount Elbow Pedal Sanitiser Stand, Automatic Sanitiser Table Top & Wall Mount, Foot Sanitizing Automatic Machine, Sanitising Foot Mat, Disinfectant Spray with Trolley, Sanitiser Panel, Sanitiser tunnel, Manual Dual Pedal Hand Wash Station, Forehead Infrared Thermometer, Oximeter, PPE Kit, Disposable Apron, 3 Ply Surgical Mask with Meltbown Filter & Nose Pin, N95 Mask, Cloth Mask, Face Shield, Counter Shield. The company has been actively working at supporting India to fight the deadly pandemic and recover the economy with its best service.

For more information, kindly visit: alltimedata.com, and atdgroup.in.

