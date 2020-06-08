UK clients rank TCS as top IT service provider for customer satisfaction

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the United Kingdom in Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers carried out by Whitelane Research.

Customers gave TCS top ranking with an overall satisfaction score of 81 per cent, an increase of 6 per cent from 2019, and much higher than the industry average of 68 per cent.

TCS was also ranked number one in application development maintenance and testing, and infrastructure services with satisfaction rates of 82 per cent and 78 per cent respectively.

The research examined 29 IT service providers, their performance, customer satisfaction levels and delivery quality. A total of 250 participants of the top IT spending organisations in the United Kingdom evaluated over 550 IT sourcing relationships as well as more than 600 cloud sourcing relationships.

"Our customer-centric world view has driven continual investments in newer capabilities to help customers build value at speed," said Amit Kapur, Country Head at TCS UK and Ireland.

"Our contextual knowledge and innovative models are helping our customers in the UK stay productive and keep their businesses moving forward," he said in a statement on Monday.

The company generated consolidated revenues of 22 billion dollars in the fiscal year ended March 31. It has over 4.48 lakh employees in 46 countries. (ANI)

