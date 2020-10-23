UL Accredited by National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies as a Certification Body for Household Appliances in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI/ Business Wire India): UL, a leading global safety science company, announced today that the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) accredited UL as a Certification Body for testing and certification of certain household appliances in India.

The accreditation follows two milestones for UL's laboratory in Gurugram - accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) as per ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and the NABCB office assessment of the UL India Certification Scheme per the ISO/IEC 17065:2012 that specifies conformity assessment requirements for certification bodies.



With the NABCB accreditation, the UL laboratory in Gurugram can issue a Certificate of Compliance to manufacturers of direct cool and frost-free refrigerators, microwave ovens, storage water heaters and LED lamps provided they meet requirements as per Bureau of Energy Efficiency Standards.





NABCB has a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) with international bodies such as International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) that allows the acceptance of inspection reports across MRA signatory nations worldwide.



"The NABCB accreditation is a recognition of the technical competence and testing capabilities of UL's laboratories in India, together with the strength in our processes and systems. We take great pride in being accredited for evaluation of energy efficiency norms of household appliances that are witnessing huge demand and consumption due to the new normal," said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of UL in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, while commenting on the accreditation.

"With this accreditation, we can enable original equipment manufacturers to minimize risk and costs due to retesting as the NABCB accreditation allows acceptance of compliance certificates in multiple markets," Suresh Sugavanam added.



