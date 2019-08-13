UNIPHORE logo
UNIPHORE logo

Uniphore seeing momentum, raises USD 51 Million in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:06 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced today it raised $51M in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistema Asia, CXO Fund, ITP, Iron Pillar, Patni Family, plus other investors.
The new round of funding is Uniphore's largest to date and marks one of the most substantial funding rounds in the conversational AI sector.
Uniphore will use the funds to accelerate its go-to-market in North America, invest in research and development for the next wave of innovation on its platform and grow its talented employee base globally.
"Today's announcement of our Series C funding represents a major milestone for Uniphore and the Conversational AI market as a whole. This funding will accelerate our vision to redefine customer service through AI-enabled Conversational Service Automation (CSA). We have always been strong innovators, and our global customers continue to rely on our solutions to help them deliver exceptional customer service. With this new round of funding, we will be able to accelerate our global expansion and better serve our customers by developing and delivering innovative CSA solutions to more organizations around the world", said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Cofounder, Uniphore.
"Uniphore recognized early on that the customer service industry had fundamental limitations which were not being addressed. Brands were not building meaningful relationships with their customers because they were simply reacting, rather than being proactive", said Sumant Mandal, Managing Director of March Capital Partners.
"Uniphore's conversational AI technology is changing the way brands are serving and engaging with their customers. Uniphore's unique technology enables a proactive approach by recognizing the true intent of customer calls and predicting what is coming next. Uniphore is not only anticipating what the future of customer service will be - they are leading the charge, and we look forward to working closely with them as they continue to innovate. We are excited to be part of the journey of a world-class team building globally competitive products at Uniphore", he added.
"Uniphore's continued success is a testament to the company's ability to foresee the next market transition and evolve the business model based on that insight promptly. Uniphore's innovative conversational AI solutions address the growing needs of businesses to provide personalized customer experiences more efficiently and effectively. I believe Umesh and his team are well positioned to revolutionize the customer service industry while continuing to expand the market share. I echo March Capital's sentiment that the future is extremely bright for Uniphore", said John Chambers, CEO and founder of JC2 Ventures, and an active advisor to Uniphore.
Most recently, Uniphore CEO Umesh Sachdev moved to Silicon Valley to expand the company's reach in North America. The move has paved the way for several strategic new hires. Annie Weckesser, veteran of Cisco and NIO, joined as Chief Marketing and People Officer in April.
Additionally, in May, Jafar Syed, joined as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer from NTT Data, and in June, Karen Smith, former executive at Directly and Convergys, started with Uniphore as Chief Revenue Officer. Additionally, Mary Ann Bianco joined as Chief Customer Officer after leading customer success for Oracle's Cloud SaaS applications business.
In July, Ashwin Chalapathy joined as Managing Director in India and Senior Vice President, Services, Asia Pacific. In 2018, the company experienced 300 per cent year-over-year growth and the year prior, Uniphore had an exciting Series B round with participation by various existing and new investors including IDG Ventures, IIFL and JC2 Ventures. Some of Uniphore's customers include BNP Paribas, NTT Data, and PNB MetLife.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:10 IST

53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade held in Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): The 53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was held on August 8 at the institute's campus in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex crashes by 624 points, Nifty settles at 10,925 as auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent lower on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure built up in automotive and telecom stocks while investors awaited a government fiscal stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in the overall economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:05 IST

Auto sector seeks GST relief as vehicle sales dip 31 pc in July...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid prospects of 10 lakh job losses in the automobile and allied sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:00 IST

Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) PAT jumps 48 pc to Rs 20.18...

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q1 FY 19-20 ended June 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:57 IST

UC launches UC X Amazon.in gift fest campaign along with Mission...

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser - world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.in to launch a UC X Amazon.in Gift Fest for users from August 07 to August 16.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Bosch reports 35 pc decline in Q1 net profit at Rs 280 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd said on Tuesday its net profit after tax declined 35 per cent to Rs 280 crore during April to June compared to the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Gaurs Group initiates plantation drive along with Beti Bachao...

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, a Delhi based realty group and a leading name in Indian Real Estate, initiated a massive plantation drive along with its ongoing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:29 IST

Pidilite and Spain's Grupo Puma form joint venture for technical mortars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals in India, said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with Corporacion Empresarial Grupo Puma SL (Grupo Puma), a leading technical mortars manufacturer base

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:18 IST

Jonas Blue teams up with Tiesto and Rita Ora for the latest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rita Ora, Tiesto and Jonas Blue have collaborated on a new hit single called 'Ritual' out on 31st May. The trio delivered a colourful pop video along with some killer dance moves in sync with the sultry beats of the song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

Passenger vehicle sales skid 31 pc in July, sector facing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesd

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit slips 26 pc to Rs 174 cr on weak demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Can chanting Mantras improve quality of our lives; the story of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.

Read More
iocl