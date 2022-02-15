Unique Gems & Jewellery International Show partners with Sarafa Bazar India as online partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/TPT): After successfully organizing the seventh edition of UGJIS, B2B Stylus India LLP is now all set to ring in its eighth edition. With all the big names participating in the show, the stage is set for a windfall as far as the festive season is concerned and the jewellers from Maharashtra, North Karnataka and Goa can really look forward to a exclusive array of display so that the auspicious festivals of Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya can be celebrated with gusto.

UGJIS has been acclaimed as one of the finest B2B Trade Show in India consistent in its endeavour to meet the expectations of both the participants and visitors. Like the previous seven editions, the eighth edition of UGJIS will showcase the latest designs and technology to the seeker.

The eighth edition of UGJIS will held on March 12, 13 & 14, 2022 at The Orchid Hotel, Next to Balewadi Stadium, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, Mhalunge-Balewadi, Pune.

Shri Shreekumar KP Director, B2B Stylus India (Organizer UGJIS) said, "We will continue to work harder to ensure that we keep making it easier for all our stakeholders to engage in trade. This show is a result of the support and trust placed in us by the jewellery fraternity which we need to take forward."

Shri Ranjeet Shinde Director, B2B Stylus India (Organizer UGJIS) said, "For the markets in Maharashtra, North Karnataka & Goa, UGJIS has become a landmark event that signifies healthy trade. Pune is slowly but surely inching towards becoming the jewellery hub we have dreamt off."



Stylus India LLP has partnered with Sarafa Bazar India as ONLINE PARTNER for it's 8th edition of UGJIS, Pune.

'Sarafa Bazar India',( https://sarafabazar.in) is the leading and fastest growing online B2B Platform with 11,000+ app downloads and 15,000+ latest jewellery designs. To adapt to the fast-changing business pattern, 'SARAFA BAZAR INDIA' has been developed to help the manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to come together online on a single platform. Sarafa Bazar India is also going to launch Gold and Silver live rates on their both Android & IOS mobile apps which makes it as one step solution for B2B jewellery industry.

Sarafa Bazar India will bring a revolution in the Indian jewellery industry. They have manufacturers and wholesalers from almost every major city of the country. Using their platform, many jewellery manufacturers & wholesalers have been able to reach more potential and bigger markets. Their products are being purchased from different parts of the country with a collective business of 150+ crores.

"Last year we participated in the 7th edition of UGJIS-2021 where we got an amazing response and now we are excited and positive for the 8th edition of UGJIS-2022.", said Archit Jain, founder of Sarafa Bazar India.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

