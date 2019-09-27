Unitech gets show-cause notice from Noida authority, stock plunges to 61 paise per share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Shares of beleaguered real estate major Unitech slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 0.61 on Friday after the company got a show-cause notice by the Noida authority.

The company said that it is in the process of exploring appropriate legal recourses. On September 5, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) -- the country's apex consumer panel -- had directed Unitech to pay compensation to 33 home buyers, complete construction of the flats within nine months and hand over the possession to them.

At 2:45 pm, Unitech Ltd was trading 4.69 per cent lower at Rs 0.61, down by Rs 0.03 from its previous closing of Rs 0.64 on the BSE.

The company's current market capitalisation is Rs 167.44 crore. Its Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra have been in jail since April last year after being arrested by Delhi Police for not handing over possession of flats to buyers despite money being paid to the company.

Unitech Group is involved in the construction of 74 housing projects and around 17,000 home-buyers have invested in its projects. Due to the financial crisis, the group has not been able to complete its projects, leaving buyers in the lurch. (ANI)

