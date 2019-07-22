L&T Technology Services
L&T Technology Services

United Technologies Corporation selects L&T Technology Services as a strategic partner for Collins Aerospace

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:14 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure-play engineering services company has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC.
Collins Aerospace comprises of the former UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins and BE Aerospace, and is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence industries.
LTTS has been a long-standing engineering partner for UTC. It has been 'UTC Supplier Gold' since 2015. LTTS was also recognized as UTAS Supplier of Year in April 2016 for its high-quality services and value creation.
"We are very excited to collaborate with Collins Aerospace for their advanced aerospace and defence service needs. At LTTS our constant endeavour is to be our customer's most reliable engineering and digital services partner. We look forward to playing a more significant role in Collins Aerospace's engineering road map", said Alind Saxena, Chief Business Officer, L&T Technology Services.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

