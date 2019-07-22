United Technologies selects L&T Technology Services as strategic partner for Collins Aerospace

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Monday it has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for its subsidiary Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace comprises of the former UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins and BE Aerospace. It is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence industries.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Collins Aerospace for their advanced aerospace and defence service needs," said LTTS Chief Business Officer Alind Saxena.

"At LTTS, our constant endeavour is to be our customer's most reliable engineering and digital services partner. We look forward to playing a more significant role in Collins Aerospace's engineering roadmap," he said in a statement.

LTTS has been a long-standing engineering partner for UTC. It has been UTC Supplier Gold since 2015. LTTS was also recognised as UTAS Supplier of Year in April 2016 for its high-quality services and value creation.

LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top engineering research and development companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries. It has over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs.

(ANI)

