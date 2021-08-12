Univ.AI launches the Data Science Leaders Program; promises compensations of up to INR 35 Lacs

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Data Science Leaders Program Univ.AI, a premier LIVE online institution for AI & Data Science, launches the first ever "Hire-then-train" program for their consulting arm.

Successful candidates will first get a job offer from Univ.AI with compensation ranging from INR 15 to 35 LPA and will then be trained to be Data Scientists by Harvard & UCLA faculty in a 10-month, part-time program on a full-scholarship.

Upon completion of training they join Univ.AI's consulting arm and start working on state-of-the-art client projects as Machine Learning and Data Science consultants in India and overseas.

It is an opportunity for individuals with demonstrated academic record or work-related accomplishment, to start a career in Data Science without a prior background in Data Science.

The selection process will be rigorous and run by our eminent jury. Application consists of an application form, an aptitude test, and interview rounds. The aptitude test will determine the candidates' preparedness to pursue a career in AI & Data Science and cover topics in Python programming, linear algebra, and calculus.



Upto 10 candidates will be selected to be a part of the founding cohort of DSLP fellows.

Fellows will be able to continue with their current academic program or full-time employment while they complete their training. Fellows will experience the full power of a Univ.AI education, complete with LIVE classes from world-class professors and constant mentoring by accomplished Teaching Assistants.

"The Master ML & AI is not your run-of-the-mill online course. It aims to re-create the learning experience of top global universities. All courses are LIVE and taught by professors from Harvard and UCLA, and the amount of intervention candidates get during the course of this training through hands-on labs, project work, office hours, etc. is unmatched," said Siddharth Das, the CEO and Co-founder of Univ.AI, and former CEO of Reliance's payment business, Jio Money.

DSLP fellows will not only get to be a part of this learning opportunity on full scholarship, but also be offered one of the most coveted jobs in the industry at the time of acceptance into the program.

Interested candidates can log on to www.univ.ai to start their applications. The hiring round has commenced and will close on September 15th, 2021.

Univ.AI is a premiere LIVE online institution for tech learning. Top professors from the world's top institutions teach at Univ.AI completely LIVE to deliver employment opportunities that are only available to graduates of elite institutions. Along with our founding faculty from Harvard and UCLA, you get taught and mentored by top faculty from the best universities around the world.

