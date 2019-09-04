University of Mumbai wins the accolade for 'Best Use of Assistive Technologies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Mumbai, one of the oldest and premier universities of India, won the 'Best Use of Assisted Technologies', at the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) held in Udaipur on 10th August 2019.

The institution has been recognized for using cutting edge technology for its digital evaluation systems; the solutions provided by Bengaluru based firm MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

Hosted at the Ananta, Udaipur, the award was presented by VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and Administrator - UT Chandigarh and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur.

"For over a century and a half, the University of Mumbai has focused on excellence in education and holistic development. The University strongly believes in staying ahead of the curve in terms of adapting to new age pedagogy, including assisted technologies. The award rejuvenates and strengthens our resolve to tread progressively on our vision to accelerate nation-building with digitisation", said Dr Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai.

"The University of Mumbai has been transforming lives and enabling human capital through its institutions for over a century. Manipal Group is privileged to partner with the University of Mumbai to offer bespoke technology solutions that are transforming the way education is being delivered. Our university suite of products has enabled error-free assessments within a fraction of resources and time", said Subrat Mohanty, Group President, Manipal Education and Medical Group.

An early adopter of technology-enabled education, University of Mumbai has had a profound impact on the way assessment services are being delivered. MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd, a Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) company, is the service provider for delivering On Screen Marking (OSM) Technology to assist in the digitized evaluation of answer sheets.

This technology has empowered the university in tackling issues regarding the delivery and storage of answer sheets. End-to-end encryption has played a significant role in securing the evaluation process. This has also decreased the re-evaluation time and increased the accuracy of the evaluation. The adoption of this technology has allowed students to quickly access their answer sheet copies.

"The award is a standing testimony to uphold our responsibility of conducting fair and timely examinations. While the initial implementations had it's share of challenges, our commitment to continuously improvise the system with upgradations and improvements by MeritTrac has gone a long way to help us achieve these goals", added Dr Vinod Patil, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluations, University of Mumbai.

The university plans to introduce robust technology driven enhanced security measures to enable the evaluators to log in and evaluate at home and use mobile applications for a speedy and authentic evaluation methods.

