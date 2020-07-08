Unshackle public sector from bureaucratic and political control: Study

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Public sector undertakings (PSUs) have the capability to revive the COVID-19 affected economy and drive the country towards growth and development, according to a new study.

With their countrywide presence, including in far-flung areas, the public sector has a capacity to not only kickstart the economy but also boost entrepreneurial confidence by establishing a chain of multi-product joint ventures with small and medium entrepreneurs, it said.

The study of the post-pandemic economy was carried out by the IPA Research Bureau, a division of India Press Agency (IPA), and led by economic writer Anand Vardhan.

It calls for unshackling the public sector from bureaucratic and political control by moving their assets under a new member at NITI Aayog, setting up an exclusive stock exchange for PSU joint ventures to access capital markets and an exit route for PSUs.

The study titled 'Alternative Strategy For Unfettered Growth' seeks the creation of a technology task force under NITI Aayog to determine the country's technology requirements -- both civil and defence -- to make India a technological superpower.

The study calls upon NITI Aayog to direct PSU joint ventures to target US buyers of consumer goods including entertainment electronics, white goods and toys to move to India following the worsening of US-China relations.

Besides, there is a need for targeted product promotion with exclusive product-based fixed- scheduled exhibitions throughout the year on the lines of Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong. (ANI)