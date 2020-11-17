Untimely Death, the scariest film of 2021; says Sanjeev Kumar Rajput on his tie-up with producer Kushal Chaudhary for his next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the lockdown, the filmmakers are seen slowly coming on the floor.

Films for which shooting was extended due to lockdown are now being started. Along with this, many filmmakers are also starting shooting by announcing new films. One such filmmaker is Kushal Chaudhary, who has just announced his upcoming film 'Untimely Death' on the occasion of Diwali.

Film producer Kushal Chaudhary is producing this film under his banner 'Reinforce Academy of Films & TV'. The film's director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput says that the planning of the film was done a long time ago, but due to the lockdown the casting of the film could not be completed and the film was not announced.



According to director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput, the story of the film is horror, which has the potential to keep the audience hooked till the end. He adds that the film would be the scariest film of the year 2021.

The film will feature actors like actor Ankit Bathla, Aman Yatan Verma, actress Samikssha Batnagar, veteran actor Vindu Dara Singh and actor Ashmit Patel in the lead roles. Also, in the film, actors like Sunny Thakur Baba and Shivyank Dixit will also be seen playing important roles.

It is known that the film will be shot at a place called Rosemount in the city named Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. Sameer Chahar is the casting director of the film while Santosh Pal is the DOP and Farhan Jada is VFX supervisor.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

