UNWTO, IATA collaborate on destination tracker to restore confidence in travel

Madrid / Geneva, Apr 24 (ANI): The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have launched a destination tracker in preparation for the restart of international travel.

It is the result of both organisations joining efforts to boost confidence and accelerate recovery of the tourism sector when borders reopen. The UNWTO-IATA Destination Tracker is a new free online tool for governments to provide information on Covid-19 requirements for travel and measures in place at the destination.

The tracker will fulfil a key need by providing clarity on Covid-19 measures affecting tourism. The situation for travellers is complex with UNWTO data showing that one in three destinations remains closed to tourists. Moreover, restrictions and in-country measures are continuously being revised.



"We trust this tool is also critical for governments to track existing travel restrictions and support the safe restart of our sector," said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

"Travellers and companies will be able to check requirements in place for air travel, as well as what measures will be in place at the visited destination," he said in a statement.

IATA's Director-General Willie Walsh said it has been more than a year since the freedom to travel was lost as Covid-19 measures saw borders close.

"When governments have the confidence to re-open borders people will be eager to travel. And they will need accurate information to guide them. With the support of national tourism organisations, the UNWTO-IATA Destination Tracker will help travellers and travel companies obtain the latest information for travel planning," he said.

