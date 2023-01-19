UP Investors Summit: A delegation reaches Ahmedabad to hold roadshows, invite industrialists

Ahmedabad/Lucknow [India] January 19 (ANI): Moving ahead with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mission to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine, a group of ministers and senior officials from the state reached Ahmedabad on Thursday morning on a three-day visit to conduct meetings and a roadshow.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is set to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, and the administration is reaching out to other Indian states along with several countries, seeking investment opportunities and inviting them to participate in the event..





The Uttar Pradesh delegation met the Torrent Pharma delegation at a city hotel in Ahmedabad and explained to them in detail the merits of the state, the opportunities available in different sectors and the progressive policies adopted by the Yogi-led government to boost investments.

Following that meeting, the chief minister's advisors -- Avnish Awasthi and Gyanendra Nath Singh -- visited its plant. On the other hand, ACS Sports and Youth Welfare Department Navneet Sehgal met Jayan Mehta, CEO of TransStadia Group and Amul Group.

Cabinet ministers Arvind Kumar Sharma and Jitin Prasada, as well as minister of state Jayendra Pratap Singh Rathore, are part of the delegation in Ahmedabad.

The senior officials in the team include ACS MSME and Textile Amit Mohan Prasad, ACS Sports and Youth Welfare Navneet Sehgal, CM Yogi's advisor Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Gyanendra Nath Singh, YEIDA's Additional CEO Ravindra Kumar and UPNEDA director Anupam Shukla.

During their stay in Gujarat, they will meet more than 30 veteran industrialists one-on-one, while many veteran industrialists will participate in the roadshow. (ANI)

