Update Aadhaar that were issued 10 years back: UIDAI urges people

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Aadhar card holders who had got their cards issued ten years ago and have never been updated since then are encouraged to get it updated, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement on Saturday.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) urged people to update their documents for the continued accuracy of the information in the database.

Residents can update their Aadhaars by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through the myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre, the ministry's statement said.



During the past decade, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India.

More than 1,100 government schemes and programs including 319 run by the central government use Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services.

Also, many financial institutions like banks, and NBFCs, among others, use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

"It is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address," the statement added.

"Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations 2022 notified on November 09, 2022, was another step in that direction." (ANI)

