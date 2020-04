UPS adds over 200 flights in April to support Project Airbridge coronavirus relief efforts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): UPS India helped Dr. Reddy's Laboratories ship critical compounds for essential medicines to the United States. UPS (NYSE:UPS) said it has added over 200 company-owned and chartered air freighter flights in April to support FEMA's Project Airbridge and other healthcare-related missions.

Project Airbridge is a public-private partnership to get vital and life-saving equipment to where it is needed with greater speed. These additional flights serve to meet the soaring demand to ship test kits, personal protective equipment and other supplies necessary for the global response effort.

"With our scale and flexible global network, we are in a unique position to handle Coronavirus response shipments for FEMA and healthcare customers," said David Abney, UPS Chairman and CEO. "In these uncertain times, our customers depend on us more than ever. Our employees are keeping America moving and meeting the urgent needs created by the pandemic. We will continue to serve and do our part to lead in the fight against COVID-19."

The vast majority of the additional flights are carrying products from Asia to the U.S. and Europe. UPS is shipping personal protective equipment, ventilators, emergency room monitoring equipment, Coronavirus test kits and other supplies. The company is also proud to have the capabilities to transport specialized products, such as temperature sensitive compounds.

A recent flight for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., a major Indian pharmaceutical company, originated in Hyderabad, India and contained 30 tons of temperature-sensitive compounds to be shipped to the U.S. on an urgent basis. To maintain product effectiveness, the entire shipment had to be maintained at +15°C - +25°C. The product was moved within the UPS network through the Cologne, Germany air hub, then to the UPS Worldport in Kentucky, before reaching its final destination on time and as promised.

