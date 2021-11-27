Uranus collects over 2.5 tons of used cooking oil from hotels in Chennai to turn it into biodiesel

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Providing a commercially viable solution to the food industry to dispose of its used cooking oils (UCO), Uranus Oil Corp, a Chennai-based startup in renewable energy and waste management solutions, collects UCO for a price and supplies them to manufacture biodiesel, a cleaner and greener form of diesel.

Uranus has recently set a record by collecting over 2.5 tonnes of UCO in a month from restaurants, hostels, canteens and other similar sources in and around Chennai.

UCO pose a threat to human health, when consumed, and to the environment, when dumped untreated. Hence, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Biodiesel Association of India, have recently launched the Repurpose UCO (RUCO) program, to prevent UCO from getting into the food supply chain or the environment, and to use it for producing biofuel.

Uranus is an authorized UCO aggregator, enrolled in the RUCO program. The company distributes 'RUCO cans' to hotels, hostels, canteens, and other such outlets to collect the UCO, and supplies the collected oil to Pan Oleo Energy Limited (formerly, DCI Limited), a large-scale biodiesel manufacturer and renewable energy company in Tamil Nadu, which converts UCO into biodiesel, a cleaner and greener form of diesel.

Uranus is scaling up its operations rapidly in order to collect about 15 tonnes of UCO per day by the end of 2022.



In his comments, Business Management Graduate from the US Mr. Vasanth JB, Co-founder of Uranus Oil Corp, said, "Edible oils are the primary source of unsaturated fats and vitamin E in human diets. They are used in frying, baking, and other types of cooking and food preparations in restaurants, fast foods and households. However, when cooking oils are reheated again and again, they release toxic substances. These oils also increase free radicals in the body which in turn cause inflammation and various chronic diseases.

If there is no alternative to collect UCO, they could find their way to smaller restaurants, dhabas, and street vendors or be discarded in an environmentally hazardous manner. Our model offers a commercially appealing and effective solution in this space."

UCO are a key ingredient in making biofuel, specifically biodiesel. Biodiesel can be used as an alternative to conventional petro diesel, and thus help in reducing the country's dependency on fossil fuels.

Restaurants who want to dispose of their used cooking oils, can contact Uranus Oil Corp at +91 93840 09625 or email at ruco@uranusoil.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

