Urea availability remained comfortable in Rabi cropping season: Minister

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The availability of fertiliser urea has been comfortable in India for the ongoing Rabi cropping season 2022-23, Union minister of state Bhagwanth Khuba informed Parliament this week.

Rabi crops are mostly sown during October and November and the produce is harvested from January to March depending on the maturity of the commodity. Mustard and wheat are two major rabi crops.



The minister said this in response to a question on whether there was any shortage in fertiliser availability.

The minister added the Union agriculture department, in consultation with state governments, assesses state-wise requirements of fertilisers before the commencement of each cropping season.

"The gap between demand and production for urea and other fertiliser is met through imports. The import for the season is also finalised well in advance to ensure timely availability," Khuba said. (ANI)

