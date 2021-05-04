US based SOT sanctions grant for Chitkara University's School of Pharmacy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a major boost to Chitkara School of Pharmacy's global initiative to create a safer and healthier world, the Society of Toxicology (SOT) has sanctioned a grant of USD 4,000 under SOT Global Initiative Funding 2021.

SOT is a US based professional and scholarly organization of scientists dedicated to creating a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.

The grant will help students of Chitkara School of Pharmacy to experiment activities consistent with the Society's global priorities. SOT encourages proposals to represent collaborations between the Society, SOT Component Groups, SOT Committees, and other toxicology organizations.

SOT serves the needs of the scientific discipline to enhance human, animal, and environmental health; life-long learning and intellectual scientific stimulation; diversity of representation in all activities of the society and integrity.

Dr Nitin Verma, Principal, Chitkara School of Pharmacy, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, had applied for this funding. He explained that the grant will be utilized to conduct the conference on the theme 'The Science of PFAS: Chemistry, Public Health, Multimedia Measurements & Environment' in August 2021, as one of the priorities under Sustainable Development Goals: Clean Water and Sanitation and Climate Action. Experts from the USA, Canada, Australia and other parts of the world will participate in this conference.



"It is designed to provide assessment practices as well as in the latest methods in chemical, pharmaceuticals, pesticide, cosmetics and medical devices risk assessments. The participants will learn all aspects of risk assessment and will receive a certificate documenting their successful completion of the course," said Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab and Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh.

The Society of Toxicology is a learned society based in the United States that supports scientific inquiry in the field of toxicology. Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.

The Society's mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology. SOT is committed to diversity, equity and inclusiveness in all its activities, committees, groups, and communities. Embracing diversity and optimizing inclusion maximizes engagement, creativity, and innovation among the members. It insists on a culture of respect, recognizes that words and actions matter.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. With another campus in Himachal Pradesh, the university offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the most exemplary students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

