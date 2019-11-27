Indian government's stimulus measures to revive economy may not immediately improve credit conditions
Indian government's stimulus measures to revive economy may not immediately improve credit conditions

US-China trade tensions slow growth outlook for Asian non-financial companies

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:53 IST

Hong Kong, Nov 26 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said in a new report on Tuesday that slowing economic growth and continued trade tensions will keep credit conditions negative for non-financial companies in Asia (ex-Japan) in 2020, although the impact will vary by country and sector.
"The ongoing US-China trade tensions are weighing on business sentiment, industrial activity and investment decisions, and consequently also on GDP growth in key economies across the region," said Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Wan Hee Yoo.
"The slowdown in GDP growth coupled with companies' investment needs will also stall deleveraging for our rated companies," he added.
Moody's said most rated companies will maintain strong access to funding, although funding conditions will tighten for weaker companies, widening the gap in credit quality.
In India, weakening profitability and high capital spending will prevent a meaningful improvement in credit profiles of most rated companies. Utility companies benefit from availability-based revenue or long-term take-or-pay offtake contracts, which limit the impact of slowing growth.
"We expect India's GDP growth to increase to 6.6 per cent in 2020 after falling to 5.6 per cent in 2019 from 7.4 per cent in 2018. But growth will remain lower than in the recent past," said Moody's in the research publication.
Credit conditions will be negative because of weak growth, lacklustre profitability and elevated capital spending. However, infrastructure companies will remain resilient.
Moody's said the government's stimulus measures to revive economy may not immediately improve credit conditions. Tight funding conditions will slow demand for consumer goods and banks will be selective in extending funding to companies.
At the same time, volatile commodity prices and narrow product spreads will constrain earnings. Weak profitability and elevated capital spending will prevent meaningful improvement in credit profiles.
Most infrastructure issuers will maintain stable credit quality, given their long-term contracts with availability-linked revenue where they get paid in full regardless of product demand as long as they can deliver the full contracted product or service. Infrastructure issuers have established market positions.
Moody's currently maintains stable outlooks for the China property, Asia Pacific telecom and Asia Pacific power sector. However, its outlook for the Asian steel sector is negative amid soft steel demand and narrow product spreads.
Across Moody's portfolio, 77 per cent of rated companies have stable outlooks, down from 84 per cent about a year ago, with a meaningful increase in negative outlooks in India, South Korea and Indonesia.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:27 IST

850 crore home loans pre-sanctioned at 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo was a witness to people from all over the city and state wherein they came to view the thousands of homes on offer by 120 plus developers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:01 IST

Centre planning to come up with lottery scheme for GST paying customers

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance is planning to come up with a lottery scheme to lure customers to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:27 IST

TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 4V range of BSVI motorcycles...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

ClinicSpots - redefining medical tourism through an intuitive...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): ClinicSpots is a medical health information startup with an innovative question and answer platform that responds to the medical queries posted on its portal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

NIIT announces 'FutureFest' - a nationwide initiative to empower...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced 'FutureFest', an initiative to encourage college students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future-ready programs, together with their regular studies and ac

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:25 IST

From sports to politics, business to health; Pandit Raj Kumar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): Renowned Indian Astrologer Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma becomes one of the first few astrologers to receive global recognition for his spiritual intellect and his superior accuracy of predictions across multiple domains.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:25 IST

Grasp green advancements to ensure safe future: Himansh Verma

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): Human life has always resulted in the emission of pollutants into the earth's atmosphere, and natural pollutants have always existed as well.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:07 IST

Allied Digital Services bags smart city project in Kalyan-Dombivali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has bagged smart city project for Kalyan and Dornbivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:06 IST

Managing food wastage through multidisciplinary approach - Dr...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India ranks 103rd out of 119 countries on the Global Hunger Index, making it vulnerable to the threat of food insecurity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:59 IST

Jio becomes largest revenue generating telecom company in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Reliance Jio's revenue from Gujarat circle totalled Rs 685.54 crore for the quarter ended September, making it the largest revenue generating telecom company within three years of starting operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:09 IST

Indices wipe out early gains to close in the red, Zee...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Equity indices lost hold on early gains amid profit booking and ended lower on Tuesday after hitting a record high in the morning session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:29 IST

Forces come together as Delhi Police, AIIMS join first ever...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A path-breaking initiative combining forces with the Delhi Police and AIIMS to deter the incidence of rape was announced on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Read More
iocl