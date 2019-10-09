IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic

US-China trade war weighs heavily on global air cargo traffic

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:36 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 9 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTKs) contracted by 3.9 per cent in August compared to the same period in 2018.
This marks the tenth consecutive month of year-on-year decline in freight volumes, the longest period since the global financial crisis in 2008. Freight capacity measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs) rose by 2 per cent year-on-year in August. Capacity growth has now outstripped demand growth for the 16th consecutive month.
Air cargo continues to face strong headwinds from the intensifying trade war between the United States and China, as well as weakness in some of the key economic indicators and rising political uncertainties worldwide. Global trade volumes are 1 per cent lower than a year ago.
Trade in emerging countries has been underperforming that of advanced nations throughout most of 2019. This is due to higher sensitivity of the emerging economies to trade tensions, rising political instability and sharp currency depreciation in some of the key emerging markets.
Global export orders continue to fall. The global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) remains in contraction territory. Its tracking of new manufacturing export orders has pointed to falling orders since September 2018. And for the second month in a row, all major trading nations reported falling orders.
"The impact of the US-China trade war on air freight volumes was the clearest yet in August. Year-on-year demand fell by 3.9 per cent," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
"Not since the global financial crisis in 2008 has demand fallen for 10 consecutive months. This is deeply concerning. And with no signs of a detente on trade, we can expect the tough business environment for air cargo to continue. Trade generates prosperity. Trade wars do not. That is something governments should not forget," he said in a statement.
Airlines in Asia Pacific and the Middle East suffered sharp declines in year-on-year growth in total air freight volumes in August while North America and Europe experienced more moderate declines. Africa and Latin America both recorded growth in air freight demand compared to August last year.
Asia Pacific airlines saw demand for air freight contract by 5 per cent in August compared to the same period in 2018. The US-China trade war along with the slowdown in the Chinese economy have significantly impacted this region. The temporary shutdown of Hong Kong International Airport -- the largest cargo hub in the world -- added additional pressure.
With the region accounting for more than 35 per cent of total FTKs, this performance is the major contributor to the weak industry-wide outcome. Air freight capacity increased by 2.3 per cent over the past year.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:44 IST

IIM Bangalore to launch Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Wednesday signed a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) programme to foster strong skill and development outcomes in district economies

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:06 IST

Jio to recover 6 paise a minute termination charge for mobile...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Reliance Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, said on Wednesday that calls made to other mobile operators will be charged at the prevailing interconnect usage charge (IUC) of 6 paise per minute through top-up vouchers till the time Telecom Regulat

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex closes 646 points higher as stocks resume fresh upward momentum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices reversed early losses on Wednesday and surged upwards, led by banking and financial stocks ahead of the Q2 corporate earning results.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:12 IST

Bahrain and Kerala sign MoU for cooperation in Fin-Tech, ICT and...

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), the investment promotion agency for the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) - the Kerala government body for supporting technology start-ups in

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Introducing Harman Kardon Citation Series: Beautifully designed,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delighting fans with unmatched sound and breathtaking design, HARMAN Kardon today launched its Citation Series consisting of next-generation home speakers systems in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:07 IST

Vinod Cookware introduces India's first premium SAS Metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vinod Cookware India's oldest cookware brand revolutionized the traditional Indian kitchen with the launch of SAS Metal 'Triply Platinum Series', challenging the traditional stainless-steel cookware in Indian Market. The Triply Platinum Series enable

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:35 IST

Raymond's company JK Investo Trade sells land parcel in Thane...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd said on Wednesday that its associate company JK Investo Trade (JKIT) India Ltd has entered into an agreement with Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA) to sell about 20 acres of property in Thane (West) for Rs 700 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:51 IST

Strengthen your investment portfolio by investing in Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by another 25 basis points on October 4, bringing it to 5.15 per cent - it's lowest in nine years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Former OLA executive joins Milkbasket as the new Head of Engineering

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Milkbasket, India's largest daily grocery delivery company today announced the appointment of ex-OLA executive, Nitin Gupta as Head of Engineering.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:04 IST

Shanti Raghavan, Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shanti Raghavan, Founder of EnAble India and Ashoka Fellow, who along with Dipesh Sutariya recently won the coveted Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, launched Ashoka's #LeadYoung Forum in this weeken

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:46 IST

India's leading business families invest in NeuroLeap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla centre for community initiatives & rural development and Sminu Jindal, MD, Jindal Saw & Founder Chairperson, Svayam, have picked up stakes in NeuroLeap, a brain enhancement & mental health venture,

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:28 IST

Sensex jumps by over 400 points, banking stocks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices bucked morning losses and extended gains in the afternoon trade on Wednesday as buying pressure built up on hopes of rosy corporate earning results for the second quarter.

Read More
iocl