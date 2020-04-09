US CPA exams scheduled to be held in India from June 1, 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, there is some good news for Indian finance and accounting candidates looking forward to appearing for the US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exams.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) have decided to administer the CPA exams in India at eight Prometric test centers (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Trivandrum) in June and September 2020 to avoid any international travel for Indian CPA candidates in these challenging times.

The convenience of giving the exams in India will ease the burden on the CPA candidates who earlier had to travel to the US or to Middle East test locations like Dubai for the CPA exams.

Miles Education, India's largest CPA training institute, is a Registered Course Provider with the AICPA and has partnered with over 100 MNC's including the Big 4 accounting firms for CPA training as well as placements. Led by its co-founder, Varun Jain, who is one of the world's favorite CPA instructors, Miles Education has trained thousands of CPA candidates across India for the CPA exams, helped them earn the prestigious CPA license and placed them at leading MNC's across India.

"With CPA exams now in India, we expect a major boost to the already existent CPA ecosystem in India. All of the Big 4 and various MNC's already hire Miles CPA alumni and also sponsor their professionals for the CPA program, and we expect this to scale up further. And another good thing is that we find great finance and accounting acumen in most Indian candidates who are easily able to clear the CPA exams," said Varun Jain, co-founder and lead CPA instructor, Miles Education.

When asked about the timeline to complete the CPA program, Jain added: "Most Indian and international professional accounting qualifications do not require any university education and tend to substitute university education with multiple levels of exams and multi-year timelines. To the contrary, US CPA mandates a university graduation as an eligibility criteria and complements university education with only 4 exams which candidates can clear in less than 12 months."

About Miles Education:

Miles Education up-skills students and professionals to help them be future-ready and enable their career progression. Founded by Harvard and Stanford alumni, Miles offers globally recognized certifications in business analytics, emerging technologies, finance and accounting, digital marketing, leadership and strategy.

Miles has offices and training centres across India, UAE and USA, and offers live online training to candidates across the world. Miles has partnered with 100 plus MNC's (includes all of the Big 4 Public Accounting firms) for training of their working professionals, and placement of Miles alumni. Miles has also partnered with 40 plus universities and autonomous colleges for upskilling of students via university programs integrated with skill-based offerings.

To upskill finance and accounting professionals, Miles offers programs including US CPA (Certified Public Accountant), US CMA (Certified Management Accountant) and IIM Lucknow and Wiley Executive Education Program in Analytics for Finance and Accounting Professionals.

For more information about Miles Education, visit www.mileseducation.com

For more information about the CPA program, visit www.mileseducation.com/cpa

