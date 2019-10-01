Chef Saransh Goila
Chef Saransh Goila

US Cranberries embark on new journey with Chef Saransh Goila

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:57 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): US Cranberries today announced a new partnership with Saransh Goila - one of India's most influential celebrity chefs - to promote the extensive health benefits of cranberries.
"I am thrilled to be working alongside US Cranberries and I look forward to creating new and exciting cranberry-based recipes. Cranberries have fascinated me ever since I began experimenting with new ingredients and taste profiles. While cranberries aren't commonly used in Indian cuisine, they add that X factor to my creations and are a go-to secret ingredient", said Chef Saransh Goila.
Chef Goila is a multi-faceted talent taking the world by storm. He was the first season winner on Food Food Maha Challenge, founded a popular Mumbai based restaurant, and authors an acclaimed travelogue called 'India on My Platter'. Chef Goila also put Butter Chicken on the world cuisine map when contestants on Masterchef Australia were challenged to cook his version of the dish.
"Chef Goila is an innovator and an entrepreneur in the culinary world. We are honoured have him as a part of the team and can't think of a better partner for US Cranberries in India", said Michelle Hogan, Executive Director of the Cranberry Marketing Committee.
Cranberries are emerging as an invaluable addition to any chef's culinary arsenal for their distinctive taste, versatility, and high antioxidant content. Fans of Chef Goila and cranberries alike don't have to wait any longer for 'Goilaized' cranberry creations.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

