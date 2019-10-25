US Cranberries: Most loved Superfruit around the world

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): US Cranberries are known as America's original Superfruit because of the astonishing amount of health benefits they have. US Cranberries' unique polyphenols are what make them a Superfruit.

Here are a few benefits of Cranberries that make it the most loved Superfruit around the world:

Maintain urinary health

Cranberries are often associated with preventing urinary tract infections (UTI). Cranberries have been used by Native Americans for their beneficial properties, especially to prevent bladder infections. The proanthocyanidins of cranberries prevent bacteria and yeast from sticking to the walls of the bladder, thus warding off infection. In addition to this, cranberry extracts have been known to reduce inflammation, burning, and control issues associated with cancer radiation.

Combat candida

Candida albicans is a type of fungus that naturally occurs in the digestive tract. An overgrowth of candida can have symptoms such as reduced energy, high sugar cravings, brain fog, gas or bloating when allowed to grow out of control. This can be seen often in the present days because of the increased antibiotic use, diets high in sugar, alcohol, and carbohydrates, stressful lifestyles, steroids and more. Cranberry tannins, a bitter polyphenol that gives cranberries their unique tartness, are able to prevent candida biofilms that shield the candida to hide behind a defense system. Candida biofilms are known to lead to periodontal disease. Studies show cranberry to be effective at preventing candida biofilms, dental carry, and plaque formation.

Fight the flu

In addition to bacteria and yeast, cranberry extract also fight several flu viruses. Research has shown that it not only was successful in preventing the adhesion of viruses and infection but once cells had been infected by a virus the active cranberry compounds also reduced the total intensity of the infection. In addition, cranberry extracts were found to improve T cell and Natural Killer cell function, work-horses of the immune system that survey the body and help fight off infection. Increased T cell and NK cell function are associated with fewer symptoms of the cold and flu.

Prevent metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is characterized by increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the midsection, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels. These factors increase a person's risk of heart disease, diabetes, or stroke. Studies have shown cranberry extract to improve all of these health concerns. Cranberry extract has a mild diuretic effect which is helpful for those with blood pressure issues or edema. New studies also show cranberries have the ability to lower LDL cholesterol and, in animal studies, lower high triglycerides, insulin resistance, and visceral obesity caused by a high fat and sugar diet. Besides the anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties, cranberry extract can now also be considered a superior metabolic friendly nutrient.

