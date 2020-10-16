USG Boral launched SHEETROCK Standard plasterboard in India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): USG Boral, a global leader in building products technology, launched its world-famous SHEETROCK brand plasterboard, in India Market with a virtual event, in the presence of their Global CEO Frederic de Rougemont and Technology Program Director- R&D Cesar Chan.

Sumit Bidani, India CEO unveiled the most awaited brand and winner of many international awards. SHEETROCK Standard Plasterboards are optimum for Drywalls and ceiling application. These boards come with 100 years legacy and bucketful of certifications which makes it most trusted brand globally. The experts can now avail SHEETROCK in India at their local markets. With more than 100 years of science-based plasterboard innovation, USG Boral's SHEETROCK is to play a crucial role in revolutionizing Indian interior and architectural spaces.

SHEETROCK will be manufactured in India at USG Boral's state of the art manufacturing facility in Khushkhera, District Alwar Rajasthan and Sricity, Andhra Pradesh with respective capacity of 10million sq.m. and 30million square meter of plasterboards annually.

SHEETROCK is recognized as the leading brand in innovation, quality, and effectiveness. Unlike any plasterboard product in the market, these plasterboards were produced with advanced research and development to use scientific principles in the manufacturing processes. In the hot and humid climate, these plasterboards have a better core strength that translates to excellent sagging resistance.

SHEETROCK products are designed and manufactured with high-quality precision offering performance systems to suit the changing trends in construction and workplace needs extremely popular among architects, contractors, builders, and dealers in the construction industry, SHEETROCK has a customer connection for many years.



Providing construction companies innovative wall and ceiling products and systems that are safer, faster, and less costly, USG Boral has attained the legacy status in the construction building products. It has consistently provided the need for sustainable construction to address growing global environmental demands.

SHEETROCK is durable, robust, and fortified with standard certifications like ISI, IS2095, BS EN520 and enlisted in GRIHA.

To accelerate the green building initiatives further, USG Boral is working very closely with its R&D to have other necessary approvals and accreditations that will help the Indian customers to gain maximum mileage in projects.

"India is one of USG Boral's most important markets in Asia. Given India's robust economy and rising infrastructural development, we see incredible opportunity for USG Boral India to scale up our India operations, Frederic de Rougemont, CEO of USG Boral Group commented at the launch of SHEETROCK in India," said Frederic de Rougemont.

"We are committed to delivering the highest quality and most technologically advanced building solutions for walls and ceilings across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Our India business has experienced strong growth and this investment strongly positions the company to continue to supply our customers in India as the demand for high quality, high strength plasterboard products grow in the medium and longer-term," Frederic de Rougemont added.

"We strive to provide superior and globally accepted products with a reasonable price to our customers. This could not have come at a better time as we are rapidly expanding our footprints in the country. The brand has a 'connect' with the architects and builders here. We are very glad to have launched the SHEETROCK in India and decided to start manufacturing here especially at a time when the Indian Government has initiated the vision for 'make in India' and encourages "vocal for local" concept," said Sumit Bidani, the CEO of USG Boral Building Products (India) Pvt. Ltd.

